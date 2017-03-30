Cheyenne Mahy, Atwater; Abraham Maldonado, Atwater

Cheyenne Mahy
School: Atwater
Sport: Softball
Class: Senior
Position: Pitcher
The Week: Mahy struck out 16 hitters during a four-hit shutout in the Falcons 1-0 win over El Capitan in eight innings in a Central California Conference showdown. Mahy also had two hits in the win.
Abraham Maldonado
School: Atwater
Sport: Track
Class: Junior
Event: 800 meters
The Week: Maldonado won the 800-meter run at the County Clash V Meet at Oakdale High School. Maldonado crossed the finish line in 2 minutes, .84 seconds.
