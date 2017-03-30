Athletes of the Week

March 30, 2017 9:11 AM

Cheyenne Mahy, Atwater; Abraham Maldonado, Atwater

Cheyenne Mahy

School: Atwater

Sport: Softball

Class: Senior

Position: Pitcher

The Week: Mahy struck out 16 hitters during a four-hit shutout in the Falcons 1-0 win over El Capitan in eight innings in a Central California Conference showdown. Mahy also had two hits in the win.

 

Abraham Maldonado

School: Atwater

Sport: Track

Class: Junior

Event: 800 meters

The Week: Maldonado won the 800-meter run at the County Clash V Meet at Oakdale High School. Maldonado crossed the finish line in 2 minutes, .84 seconds.

