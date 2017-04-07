Athletes of the Week

April 07, 2017 4:54 PM

Sai Davuluri, El Capitan; Lily Ramirez, Merced

Sai Davuluri

School: El Capitan

Sport: Baseball

Class: Senior

Position: Pitcher/Third Base

The Week: Davuluri helped the Gauchos start off Central California Conference play with three wins last week. He had two hits and drove in two runs in an 8-1 win over Golden Valley. He then fired a two-hit shutout in a 3-0 win over Buhach Colony.

Lily Ramirez

School: Merced

Sport: Softball

Class: Junior

Position: Third Base

The Week: Ramirez helped the Bears win two softball games last week with a pair of home runs. She scored three runs, drove in two and hit a home run in an 8-7 win over Buhach Colony. She also homered and drove in two runs in a 5-3 win over Turlock.

