Abraham Santana, Merced; Gwynne McBride, Buhach Colony

Abraham Santana
School: Merced
Sport: Swimming
Class: Senior
Events: 200 IM/100 Breaststroke
The Week: Santana helped Merced defeat Atwater 97-86 to improve to 5-0 in the Central California Conference with individual wins in the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 8.6 seconds) and the 100 breaststroke (1:02.30).
Gwynne McBride
School: Buhach Colony
Sport: Swimming
Class: Senior
Events: 200 IM/100 Breaststroke
The Week: Gwynne McBride helped the Thunder defeat Turlock 101-82 with individual wins in the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 20.29 seconds) and 100 breaststroke (1:11.41). Her breaststroke time set a school record.
