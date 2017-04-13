Athletes of the Week

April 13, 2017 2:25 PM

Abraham Santana, Merced; Gwynne McBride, Buhach Colony

Abraham Santana

School: Merced

Sport: Swimming

Class: Senior

Events: 200 IM/100 Breaststroke

The Week: Santana helped Merced defeat Atwater 97-86 to improve to 5-0 in the Central California Conference with individual wins in the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 8.6 seconds) and the 100 breaststroke (1:02.30).

Gwynne McBride

School: Buhach Colony

Sport: Swimming

Class: Senior

Events: 200 IM/100 Breaststroke

The Week: Gwynne McBride helped the Thunder defeat Turlock 101-82 with individual wins in the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 20.29 seconds) and 100 breaststroke (1:11.41). Her breaststroke time set a school record.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

AB 292 may offer tax deductions for pet adoption

AB 292 may offer tax deductions for pet adoption 1:54

AB 292 may offer tax deductions for pet adoption
Robber caught on video punching store clerk 0:12

Robber caught on video punching store clerk
Buhach Colony's Gwynne McBride on signing with Monterey Bay 2:10

Buhach Colony's Gwynne McBride on signing with Monterey Bay

View More Video

Sports Videos