Isaiah Montanez, Golden Valley; Payton Paz, Dos Palos

Isaiah Montanez
School: Golden Valley
Sport: Track
Class: Senior
Events: 100/200
The Week: Montanez helped the Cougars win the Central California Conference center meet by sweeping the sprints. The senior won the 100- and 200-meter dashes. He had a time of 11.37 seconds in the 100 and 22.86 in the 200.
Payton Paz
School: Dos Palos
Sport: Softball
Class: Junior
Position: Third Base
The Week: Paz helped the Broncos go 5-0 en route to winning the Kerman Tournament last week. Paz hit three home runs, scored eight times and drove in 11 runs in the tournament.
Comments