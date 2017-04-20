Athletes of the Week

April 20, 2017 11:03 AM

Isaiah Montanez, Golden Valley; Payton Paz, Dos Palos

Isaiah Montanez

School: Golden Valley

Sport: Track

Class: Senior

Events: 100/200

The Week: Montanez helped the Cougars win the Central California Conference center meet by sweeping the sprints. The senior won the 100- and 200-meter dashes. He had a time of 11.37 seconds in the 100 and 22.86 in the 200.

Payton Paz

School: Dos Palos

Sport: Softball

Class: Junior

Position: Third Base

The Week: Paz helped the Broncos go 5-0 en route to winning the Kerman Tournament last week. Paz hit three home runs, scored eight times and drove in 11 runs in the tournament.

