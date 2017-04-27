Cesar Avila, Livingston High; Calista Ram, Dos Palos

Cesar Avila
School: Livingston High
Sport: Baseball
Class: Sophomore
Position: Pitcher
The Week: Avila was named to the all-tournament team at the Atwater Easter Tournament after going 6-for-11 at the plate with six runs and four RBIs. He also threw a three-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts in a 6-0 win over Atwater.
Calista Ram
School: Dos Palos
Sport: Track
Class: Junior
Events: 100/200/Long Jump
The Week: Ram continued her successful season by winning three events at the Sierra Pacific Golden Bear Invitational last week. Ram won the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.78 seconds. She also won the 200 (26.56) and the long jump (16 feet, 9.5 inches.
Comments