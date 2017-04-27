Athletes of the Week

April 27, 2017 12:23 PM

Cesar Avila, Livingston High; Calista Ram, Dos Palos

Cesar Avila

School: Livingston High

Sport: Baseball

Class: Sophomore

Position: Pitcher

The Week: Avila was named to the all-tournament team at the Atwater Easter Tournament after going 6-for-11 at the plate with six runs and four RBIs. He also threw a three-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts in a 6-0 win over Atwater. 

Calista Ram

School: Dos Palos

Sport: Track

Class: Junior

Events: 100/200/Long Jump

The Week: Ram continued her successful season by winning three events at the Sierra Pacific Golden Bear Invitational last week. Ram won the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.78 seconds. She also won the 200 (26.56) and the long jump (16 feet, 9.5 inches.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Merced Montessori program taking applications

Merced Montessori program taking applications 1:01

Merced Montessori program taking applications
Jacob Weiss on Atwater's 8-6 win over El Cap 2:01

Jacob Weiss on Atwater's 8-6 win over El Cap
Atwater museum adds Russian fighter jet 1:26

Atwater museum adds Russian fighter jet

View More Video

Sports Videos