Connor Norton, Atwater; Pamela Solano, Buhach Colony

Connor Norton
School: Atwater
Sport: Swimming
Class: Junior
Event: 50/100 yard freestyle
The Week: Norton took home two individual Central California Conference championships. He finished first in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 21.74 seconds and first in the 100 freestyle with a time of 47.87.
Pamela Solano
School: Buhach Colony
Sport: Swimming
Class: Senior
Event: 50-yard freestyle/100 butterfly
The Week: Solano won two individual events at the Central California Conference Championships. Solano won the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 25.15 seconds. She followed that up with a win in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:03.05.
