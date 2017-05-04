Athletes of the Week

May 04, 2017 9:13 AM

Connor Norton, Atwater; Pamela Solano, Buhach Colony

Connor Norton

School: Atwater

Sport: Swimming

Class: Junior

Event: 50/100 yard freestyle

The Week: Norton took home two individual Central California Conference championships. He finished first in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 21.74 seconds and first in the 100 freestyle with a time of 47.87.

Pamela Solano

School: Buhach Colony

Sport: Swimming

Class: Senior

Event: 50-yard freestyle/100 butterfly

The Week: Solano won two individual events at the Central California Conference Championships. Solano won the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 25.15 seconds. She followed that up with a win in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:03.05.

