Braiden Ward, El Capitan; Clara Harman, Atwater

Braiden Ward
School: El Capitan
Sport: Baseball
Class: Senior
Position: Shortstop
The Week: Ward helped El Capitan clinch a playoff spot with two wins last week. Ward went 5-for-11 at the plate in three games with a home run, four runs scored and three RBIs.
Clara Harman
School: Atwater
Sport: Track
Class: Sophomore
Events: 800/1600
The Week: Harman won two individual titles at the Central California Conference Championships last week. She won the 800-meter run in 2 minutes, 22.26 seconds. She also won the 1,600 in a time of 5:13.23.
