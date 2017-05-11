Athletes of the Week

May 11, 2017 9:00 AM

Braiden Ward, El Capitan; Clara Harman, Atwater

Braiden Ward

School: El Capitan

Sport: Baseball

Class: Senior

Position: Shortstop

The Week: Ward helped El Capitan clinch a playoff spot with two wins last week. Ward went 5-for-11 at the plate in three games with a home run, four runs scored and three RBIs.

Clara Harman

School: Atwater

Sport: Track

Class: Sophomore

Events: 800/1600

The Week: Harman won two individual titles at the Central California Conference Championships last week. She won the 800-meter run in 2 minutes, 22.26 seconds. She also won the 1,600 in a time of 5:13.23.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Merced High School holds ceremony for college-bound seniors

Merced High School holds ceremony for college-bound seniors 1:49

Merced High School holds ceremony for college-bound seniors
3:27

"Operation Scrapbook" nets 50 gang associates, money, drugs and guns in Merced County
More than 50 arrested in Merced County investigation 0:42

More than 50 arrested in Merced County investigation

View More Video

Sports Videos