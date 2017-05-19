Athletes of the Week

May 19, 2017 8:53 AM

Abhishek Singh, Livingston; Mikayla Akers , Los Banos

Abhishek Singh

School: Livingston

Sport: Track

Class: Senior

Events: 200/400/800

The Week: Singh won three individual events at the Western Athletic Conference Finals at Pacheco High. The Wolves senior won the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.56 seconds. He also won the 400 (52.26) and 800 (2:13.02).

Mikayla Akers

School: Los Banos

Sport: Track

Class: Senior

Events: 400/800

The Week: Akers was a double-winner at the Western Athletic Conference Finals at Pacheco High. Akers crossed the finish line in 1 minute, 2.89 seconds in the 400-meter run. Akers also won the 800 with a time of 2:35.82.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Stranded cows find their way home in Merced County

Stranded cows find their way home in Merced County 1:14

Stranded cows find their way home in Merced County
Livingston High students share science with first-graders 0:43

Livingston High students share science with first-graders
Here's Chris Cornell's last performance of 'Black Hole Sun' before his death 0:26

Here's Chris Cornell's last performance of 'Black Hole Sun' before his death

View More Video

Sports Videos