Abhishek Singh, Livingston; Mikayla Akers , Los Banos

Abhishek Singh
School: Livingston
Sport: Track
Class: Senior
Events: 200/400/800
The Week: Singh won three individual events at the Western Athletic Conference Finals at Pacheco High. The Wolves senior won the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.56 seconds. He also won the 400 (52.26) and 800 (2:13.02).
Mikayla Akers
School: Los Banos
Sport: Track
Class: Senior
Events: 400/800
The Week: Akers was a double-winner at the Western Athletic Conference Finals at Pacheco High. Akers crossed the finish line in 1 minute, 2.89 seconds in the 400-meter run. Akers also won the 800 with a time of 2:35.82.
