Shawn Bettencourt, Golden Valley; Morgan Johnson, Buhach Colony

Shawn Bettencourt
School: Golden Valley
Sport: Track
Class: Senior
Events: 100/hurdles
The week: Bettencourt won three individual championships at the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I Championships. The Cougars senior won the 100-meter dash (10.85 seconds), 110 hurdles (14.00) and 300 hurdles (38.19) to help GV win the section championship.
Morgan Johnson
School: Buhach Colony
Sport: Track
Class: Sophomore
Event: Discus
The week: Johnson took home the individual championship in the discus with a throw of 122 feet and 8 inches at the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I Championships last week. Johnson will compete at the Section Masters Meet this week.
Comments