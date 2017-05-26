Athletes of the Week

May 26, 2017 8:09 AM

Shawn Bettencourt, Golden Valley; Morgan Johnson, Buhach Colony

Shawn Bettencourt

School: Golden Valley

Sport: Track

Class: Senior

Events: 100/hurdles

The week: Bettencourt won three individual championships at the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I Championships. The Cougars senior won the 100-meter dash (10.85 seconds), 110 hurdles (14.00) and 300 hurdles (38.19) to help GV win the section championship.

Morgan Johnson

School: Buhach Colony

Sport: Track

Class: Sophomore

Event: Discus

The week: Johnson took home the individual championship in the discus with a throw of 122 feet and 8 inches at the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I Championships last week. Johnson will compete at the Section Masters Meet this week. 

