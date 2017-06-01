Athletes of the Week

June 01, 2017 9:02 AM

Dominique Navarrette, El Capitan; Kayla Commons, Golden Valley

Dominique Navarrette

School: El Capitan

Sport: Track

Class: Junior

Event: Discus

The Week: Navarrette became the first El Capitan High track athlete to win a Sac-Joaquin Section Masters championship when he won the discus with a throw of 166 feet and 5 inches. Navarrette will compete at the CIF State Meet this week in Clovis.

Kayla Commons

School: Golden Valley

Sport: Track

Class: Senior

Events: Long Jump/Triple Jump

The Week: Commons qualified for the CIF State Meet in two events at last week's Sac-Joaquin Section Masters Meet. The Cougars senior finished second in the triple jump with a leap of 38 feet, 5 inches. She also placed third in the long jump with a mark of 18-7.

