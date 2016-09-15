Beyer powers past Atwater for second straight win

Beyer High fullback Kurtis Smith took the swing pass and immediately broke two tackles near the sideline and raced up field. Smith then ducked out of a horse collar, before he was finally brought down after a 22-yard game to set up a fourth-and-short.
On the next play, the 6-foot-1, 215-pound Smith took the handoff up the middle and had five Atwater defenders bounce off of him before a swarm of five tacklers finally brought him down after a 22-yard run to set up a short touchdown run by Patriots quarterback Brian Perry two plays later.
Smith’s two runs basically summed up the night as the bigger, stronger Patriots dominated on their way to a 48-8 win over Atwater on Thursday night at Dan Gonsalvez Stadium.
The one-sided contest is nothing new for the undermanned Falcons (0-3), who have been outscored 139 to 35 in three games.
“(Beyer coach) Doug Severe runs a good program,” said Atwater coach Nelson Medeiros. “He’s got big, strong kids. They were physical. We’re outmanned in size and numbers, but we’re trying. Our kids give it their all. They’re trying to compete. The past three games, it just seems like were facing giants everywhere we go.”
The Patriots (2-2) racked up 323 yards of offense in the first half as they opened up a 35-8 lead by the half.
Smith led the way with 111 rushing yards and two touchdowns on just seven carries.
The Patriots jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first 3 minutes of the game as Brandon Gray hauled in a 28-yard touchdown pass from Perry on Beyer’s opening drive. Smith then broke free for a 58-yard touchdown run on the Patriots next possession.
Smith is the type of back who always seems to be looking for contact, but he also showed he can pull away when he gets out in space.
“On certain occasions I’m looking for contact, but when we need it I can try for the big run,” he said.
Atwater’s lone score came midway through the first quarter when receiver Jason Madrigal caught a pass from Sebastian Gomez and worked his way to the end zone for a 22-yard touchdown. Gomez then ran in the two-point conversion to cut the Beyer lead to 14-8 with 6:19 left in the first quarter.
It was all Patriots after that.
Perry went straight through the Falcons defense for a 41-yard touchdown run to extend the Beyer lead to 21-8 late in the first quarter.
After Smith’s two big plays that moved the ball to the Atwater 3-yard line, he took himself out of the game, which eventually allowed Perry to cash in on a 1-yard touchdown run to give the Patriots a 29-8 lead with 7:58 left in the first half.
“We just got DJ Jackson back from an ankle injury,” Smith said. “I was able to carry the ball some and get some yards. I thought it would be good if I came out and DJ got some action. I didn’t want to be selfish.”
With the game well in hand, Severe was able to get plenty of players carries. Deangelo Dancer finished with 66 yards on five carries. Perry chipped in with 65 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries.
Michael Scott returned from injury and rushed for 33 yards and a touchdown and Seth Van Slyke scored on a 32-yard touchdown run in the second half.
“I wanted my ones to get some reps and feel good about themselves and then I wanted everyone else to have a chance to play,” said Severe, whose team has won two in a row. “We’re not out here to try to embarrass anyone. I’ve been where (Atwater) is at. Hats off to Atwater. They fought hard. I have a lot of respect for Atwater High and a lot of respect for coach Nelson.”
The Falcons know their schedule won’t get any easier with Central California Conference play right around the corner.
“Effort and attitude, that’s the main things we’ve been stressing to our guys,” Medeiros said. “We want to keep fighting. When we get to league it’s going to be the same. Everybody is going to be bigger than us. We just have to keep working.”
Shawn Jansen: 209-385-2462, @MSSsports
Beyer 48, Atwater 8
Atwater
8
0
0
0
—
8
Beyer
21
14
6
7
—
48
First Quarter
B – Brandon Gray 28 pass from Brian Perry (Ben Polack kick)
B –Kurtis Smith 58 run (Polack kick)
A – Jason Madrigal 22 pass from Sebastian Gomez (Gomez run)
B – Perry 41 run (Polack kick)
Second Quarter
B – Perry 1 run (Smith run)
B – Smith 1 run (Kick blocked)
Third Quarter
B – Seth Van Slyke 32 run (kick blocked)
Fourth Quarter
B – Michael Scott 2 run (Polack kick).
Records: Atwater 0-3; Beyer 2-2.
JV – Beyer won 35-28.
