Merced’s Warren passes aerial test

Dhameer Warren never anticipated being such a factor in Friday night’s 54-27 victory over Madera.
The Merced football team has been getting it done with a dynamic run game since the sophomore quarterback took over the reigns after a Week 1 injury to starter Jake Foss.
Warren has thrown enough to keep opposing teams honest, but coach Rob Scheidt had yet to really let his young quarterback air it out. All that changed on Friday evening as a Madera squad that had been run all over the first three weeks of the season, stuffed the box and dared the Bears to throw. Warren happily obliged, going 10 of 12 in the game for a career-high 210 yards and four first-half touchdowns to improve Merced to 3-1 going into Central California Conference play.
“It felt good,” Warren said with a smile. “I don’t usually throw that much, but I had faith in what the coaches were calling. It wasn’t the plan coming in, but we took what the defense was giving us. I got a little more confident with each completion.”
Little builds confidence like a 44-yard touchdown pass on your first attempt of the night. Warren hit Stephen Williams with a wide receiver screen on Merced’s opening possession and the senior did the rest, taking it 44 yards for the score. He doubled the lead on the Bear’s next possession, hooking up with Xavier Stewart for a 26-yard TD pass to make it 14-0.
Merced just kept rolling from there.
The Bear offense was almost flawless in the opening half, scoring on five of its six possessions, with all five touchdowns coming through the air. Ulonzo Gilliam (12 carries, 113 yards) got in on the act, tossing a 78-yard score to Paul Scoggins (136 total yards) on a halfback pass. Warren added two more, connecting with Tanner Pellissier for a 21-yard fade pass and John Becerra on a 12-yard quick hitter just before the break to double his touchdown total for the year and give Merced a 35-6 lead at intermission.
“Tonight was an example of a kid putting in a ton of work the last three weeks and buying in to what his coaches are asking of him,” Schedit said. “They were stuffing the box. Schematically, they took a gamble against us. It was probably a smart gamble, but Dhameer made them pay for it.
“He’s shown he can throw some nice deep balls the last couple weeks, but tonight you got to see the whole arsenal. We have really good wide receivers on the outside, we’ve got really good running backs and we’ve got inside receivers that can hurt you when they get the ball. We just have to give him the opportunity to get the ball in their hands and they should take care of the rest.”
The Merced defense was also quite good on the night, limiting Madera (0-4) to just 86 yards in the opening half. Fifty six of those yards came from two plays on the Coyotes’ only scoring drive of the first half, a 26-yard touchdown pass from Jerry Hernandez to Eric Escobar.
The Bear offensive machine didn’t skip a beat in the second half, finishing things off with their ground game after the break.
Gilliam, Rayveon Slayton (7 carries, 70 yards) and Scoggins all broke long touchdown runs in Merced’s first three possessions of the second half to take a 54-13 lead and all but put the game away. Madera tacked on a couple fourth-quarter scores against the Bear second stringers to make it a 54-27 final.
The Bears will host undefeated Pitman when conference play begins next week.
“This is the exact kind of performance we needed going into conference play,” Scoggins said. “We knew to trust in the coaches’ scheme. We’ve got too much speed and talent not to be successful. I grew up with (Dhameer), so I’m nothing but happy for him. We’ve just got to keep it going into league.”
Sean Lynch: 209-385-2476, @MSSsports
Comments