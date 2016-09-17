Buhach Colony wins shootout against Pacheco

It was the type of game where you need a math degree on your resume to become the official scorer.
The Buhach Colony and Pacheco High football teams combined for 18 touchdowns, 123 points and 1,088 total yards before the Thunder finally walked away with a 69-54 win at Dave Honey Stadium on Friday night.
“I guess I should listen to you guys in the newspaper,” said Buhach Colony coach Kevin Navarra. “You guys said this was going to be a shootout.”
Defense was optional for both teams.
Special teams was almost non-exsistent for the Panthers (1-3).
Four crucial mistakes on special teams led to four Buhach Colony touchdowns in the first half.
Pacheco jumped offside on fourth-and-short with the Thunder lined up to pump midway through the first quarter to give the Buhach Colony a first down. That eventually set up a 21-yard touchdown pass from Clay Abrams to Alex Andrade to give the Thunder a 7-0 lead with 5:41 left in the first quarter.
After the Panthers went three-and-out, Buhach Colony’s Lavon Wallace scooped up a bouncing punt, raced around two Pacheco players around the Thunder sideline and then cutback to the middle for a 68-yard punt return for a score to extend the lead to 15-0.
The Panthers also twice failed to cover pooched kickoffs that led to two more Thunder touchdowns that had Pacheco staring at a 34-6 deficit early in the second quarter.
“I thought special teams was the difference in the ball game,” said Pacheco coach David Snapp. “We came out and delivered the first punch on their first drive and forced the to punt. Then we were going to force them to punt again and we jump offsides and give them the first down. There was no excuse for that.
“Then we don’t cover a punt. I’ve watched film of (Buhach Colony) and they rarely kick it past the 40 yard line. They did that tonight and our guys just freeze. They don’t jump on it. That’s not football knowledge.”
The Panthers battled their way back in the game as the two teams combined for 54 points alone in the second quarter as Buhach Colony took a 48-27 lead into the half.
Pacheco erased a 20-point halftime deficit last week in its 50-40 win over Chavez.
The Panthers opened the second half with a 48-yard touchdown run by quarterback Aric Barton and an 85-yard touchdown pass from Barton to Chris Munoz to cut the Buhach Colony lead to 48-41 with 6:45 left in the third quarter.
Barton finished the game completing 14-of-24 passes for 263 yards and four touchdowns. Both Munoz (108 yards on three catches) and Carl Schofield (109 yards on eight catches) finished with over 100 receiving yards and a touchdown. Barton also finished with 163 rushing yards and two touchdowns on just nine carries.
The Panthers problem was they couldn’t stop the Thunder.
Buhach Colony racked up 370 rushing yards and 482 yards of offense. Andrade led the way with 178 yards and two touchdowns on just 10 carries. Andrade put the game away with a 9-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter that gave Buhach Colony a 69-47 lead.
Sophomore Kyle Beaudry added 101 rushing yards and two touchdowns for the Thunder and Irik Dobbins found the end zone three times on the ground with touchdown runs of 6, 30 and 3 yards.
“They scored, we scored, it was back and forth all night,” Andrade said. “It was a pretty fun game.”
Not as fun for the Panthers, who have found themselves in offensive shootouts every week.
“Yeah, it’s definitely wearing on our psyche,” Snapp said. “Fifty-four points should be enough to win a football game. We have athletic kids. I just don’t know if they are mentally tough enough to play defense. We have 55 kids on the roster. I can’t afford to just play 15 guys. That would kill our guys.
“It is really embarassing. We’ve been known as a good offensive team, but we’re used to playing good defense. I trust our defensive coaches. I’ve seen our defensive game plans. We’re not executing the game plans. Again it comes down to football knowledge.”
Four
Buhach Colony 69, Pacheco 54
Pacheco
0
27
14
13
—
54
Merced
21
27
7
14
—
69
First Quarter
BC -- Alex Andrade 21 pass from Clay Abrams (Zachary Sawyer kick)
BC -- Lavon Wallace 68 punt return (Abrams run)
BC -- Irik Dobbins 6 run (pass failed)
Second Quarter
P -- Cody Allred 17 run (kick blocked)
BC -- Andrade 69 run (Sawyer kick)
BC -- Kyle Beaudry 1 run (pass failed)
P -- Aric Barton 70 run (Carl Schofield pass from Barton)
P -- Chris Munoz 25 pass from Barton (Abraham Rostro kick)
BC -- Dobbins 30 run (Sawyer kick)
P -- Tk Teneng 18 run (kick failed)
BC -- Edgar Olvera 52 pass from Abrahms (Sawyer kick)
Third Quarter
P -- Barton 48 run (Rostro kick)
P -- Munoz 85 pass from Barton (Rostro kick)
BC -- Beaudry 4 run (Sawyer kick)
Fourth Quarter
P -- Schofield 13 pass from Barton (kick blocked)
BC -- Dobbins 3 run (Sawyer kick)
BC -- Andrade 9 run (Sawyer kick)
P -- Jacob Levario 19 pass from Barton (Rostro kick)
Records: Pacheco 1-3; Buhach Colony 2-2.
JV -- Pacheco won.
