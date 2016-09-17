Football Roundup: Collazo scores four touchdowns in Stone Ridge Christian rout

The Stone Ridge Christian High football team dominated from start to finish as the Knights improved to 4-0 with a 34-6 win over Sierra Ridge/Rite of Passage on Friday night at Castle Field.
Senior running back Jonthan Collazo led the way with 192 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Collazo broke free for long scoring runs of 60, 30 and 32 yards to help build a 34-0 lead.
Gregory Viveiros also hauled in a 30-yard touchdown catch for the Knights.
Stone Ridge Christian will open up Central California Athletic Alliance play next Saturday against Brookside Christian at Lincoln High at Stockton.
Fresno 19, El Capitan 10 at Merced – Lee Major had a big-time performance for the Warriors (2-1) as he scored two touchdowns, recovered a fumble and intercepted a pass. Major scored on a 14-yard touchdown catch to give Fresno an early 6-0 lead over the Gauchos (1-3) midway through the first quarter.
Khory Day added a 24-yard touchdown reception to extend the Warriors lead to 13-0 in the second quarter.
El Capitan cut the lead to 13-10 by halftime after a field goal from Joseph Lema and a 2-yard touchdown run by Mitchell Rasmussen, but went scoreless in the second half.
Chowchilla 42, Central Valley Christian 35 at Visalia – Ronnie Reyes scored two rushing touchdowns as the Redskins (3-0) won a shootout against the Cavaliers (2-2). Chowchilla had to rely on its offense after opening the season with back-to-back shutouts.
Linden 39, Le Grand 7 at Linden – In the first matchup between these two schools since 1956, the Lions (1-3) used big plays to pick up their first win of the season. Rowdy Reed opened the scoring for Linden with a 45-yard touchdown run midway through the first quarter. Jonnathan Hernandez caught a 40-yard touchdown pass from Triston Sizuela to extend Linden’s lead to 17-0 in the second quarter.
Julian Diaz scored Le Grand’s lone touchdown on a 12-yard run in the second quarter to cut the lead to 17-7, but was injured on the play and did not return. Le Grand dropped to 0-3 this season.
Modesto Christian 41, Gustine 9 at Salida – Crusaderas quarterback Chris Brown ran for touchdowns of 42, 30 and 95 yards and finished with 177 yards on the ground as Modesto Christian (1-3) jumped out to a 35-7 lead at halftime. Lawrence Borba hauled in a 26-yard touchdown from Trever Flores for the Reds’ first-half score. Gustine dropped to 1-2 on the season.
Mountain House 37, Livingston 19 at Tracy – The Mustangs outscored the Wolves 24 to 6 in the fourth quarter to break open a 13-13 tie. Livingston quarterback Andy Guzman gave the Wolves a 13-10 lead with a 4-yard run in the third quarter. Guzman also threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Justin Reimann in the first half. Livingston dropped to 1-3.
Yosemite 51, Mariposa 38 at Mariposa – Johnny Varian scored on a 96-yard touchdown run to give the Badgers a 26-21 lead in the third quarter and Yosemite never turned back as the Grizzlies fell to 1-2 this season.
