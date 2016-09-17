Golden Valley remains unbeaten with shutout over North Monterey County

The defense posted a shutout and the offense scored 21 points in the second quarter as the Golden Valley High football team wrapped up a perfect 4-0 record in non-conference play with a 28-0 win over North Monterey County on Saturday afternoon at Jim Reavis Field.
Now the Cougars can set their sights on Central California Conference play as they open against El Capitan (1-3) on Friday at Stadium ’76.
“It feels really good, we feel like we’ve met the challenge,” said Golden Valley running back Isaiah Montanez. “Now it’s on to the next challenge.”
Montanez ignited the Cougars’ second-quarter scoring outburst with a pair of touchdown runs.
The Condors (0-4) bottled up Montanez and the Golden Valley offense in the first quarter.
However, the Cougars put together three scoring drives in the second quarter. The first drive was capped by a 13-yard touchdown pass from Armando Muzquiz to tight end Brady Mello with 9:36 left in the first half.
Then Montanez took over with a 52-yard touchdown run and then followed that up with a 14-yard run near the end of the first half to give the Cougars a 21-0 lead.
“It was just good execution of the line,” Montanez said. “Once I got to the second level it was easy. The line deserves all the credit.
Montanez finished with 169 yards on 18 carries.
Meanwhile, the Golden Valley defense suffocated the North Monterey offense, limiting the Condors to just 98 yards of offense even with the Cougars starters playing sparingly in the second half.
“We’ve had trouble in the first quarter every game,” said Golden Valley coach Dennis Stubbs said. “We challenged them this week if we’re going to be a good defense, we’ve got to do it the whole game.”
The Cougars opened the second half with a scoring drive as Muzquiz found tight end Christian Dominguez for a 10-yard touchdown run with Dominquez hurdling a defender at the goal line for the score.
“It was my second catch of the game,” Dominguez said. “On my first catch the same guy took out my knee. So on the touchdown, I knew he was going to go for my knee. I just jumped over him to get the touchdown.”
The Cougars played shorthanded in the first half with four players, including starting receiver Cadrian McDaniel and starting defensive lineman Daniel Lopez, arriving late for the game after attending the funeral of Tenaya teacher Windley Soza on Saturday morning.
Golden Valley can now turn its attention to El Capitan.
“We would have liked to execute a little better,” Stubbs said. “We had a great second quarter. We got a lot of kids in the game. We’re 4-0, we’re not going to complain. Now it gets serious.”
Shawn Jansen: 209-385-2462, @MSSsports
Golden Valley 28, North Monterey County 0
Golden Valley
0
21
7
0
—
28
North Monterey County
0
0
0
0
—
0
Second Quarter
GV – Brady Mello 13 pass from Armando Muzquiz (Shawn Bettencourt kick)
GV – Isaiah Montanez 52 run (Bettencourt kick)
GV – Montanez 14 run (Bettencourt kick)
Third Quarter
GV – Christian Dominguez 10 pass from Muzquiz (Bettencourt kick).
Records: Golden Valley 4-0; North Monterey County 0-4.
JV – Golden Valley won.
