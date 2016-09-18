Saturday
Golden Valley 28,
North Monterey County 0
Golden Valley
0
21
7
0
—
28
N. Mont. Co.
0
0
0
0
—
0
Second Quarter
GV – Brady Mello 13 pass from Armando Muzquiz (Shawn Bettencourt kick)
GV – Isaiah Montanez 52 run (Bettencourt kick)
GV – Montanez 14 run (Bettencourt kick)
Third Quarter
GV – Christian Dominguez 10 pass from Muzquiz (Bettencourt kick).
Records: Golden Valley 4-0, North Monterey County 0-4.
JV – Golden Valley won.
Merced 54, Madera 27
Madera
0
6
7
14
—
27
Merced
14
21
12
7
—
54
First Quarter
Mer – Stephen Williams 44 pass from Dhameer Warren (Jake Foss kick)
Mer – Xavier Stewart 26 pass from Warren (Foss kick)
Second Quarter
Mad – Eric Escobar 26 pass from Jerry Hernandez (kick failed)
Mer – Paul Scoggins 78 pass from Ulonzo Gilliam (Foss kick)
Mer – Tanner Pellissier 21 pass from Warren (Foss kick)
Mer – John Becerra 12 pass from Warren (Foss kick)
Third Quarter
Mer – Gilliam 36 run (kick failed)
Mer – Rayveon Slayton 38 run (kick failed)
Mad – Escobar 6 run (Cedric Saldanas kick)
Fourth Quarter
Mer – Scoggins 17 run (Foss kick)
Mad – Hernandez 51 run (Saldanas kick)
Mad – Escobar 3 run (Saldanas kick)
Records: Madera 0-4, Merced 3-1.
Buhach Colony 69, Pacheco 54
Pacheco
0
27
14
13
—
54
Buhach Col.
21
27
7
14
—
69
First Quarter
BC – Alex Andrade 21 pass from Clay Abrams (Zachary Sawyer kick)
BC – Lavon Wallace 68 punt return (Abrams run)
BC – Irik Dobbins 6 run (pass failed)
Second Quarter
P – Cody Allred 17 run (kick blocked)
BC – Andrade 69 run (Sawyer kick)
BC – Kyle Beaudry 1 run (pass failed)
P – Aric Barton 70 run (Carl Schofield pass from Barton)
P – Chris Munoz 25 pass from Barton (Abraham Rostro kick)
BC – Dobbins 30 run (Sawyer kick)
P – Tk Teneng 18 run (kick failed)
BC – Edgar Olvera 52 pass from Abrams (Sawyer kick)
Third Quarter
P – Barton 48 run (Rostro kick)
P – Munoz 85 pass from Barton (Rostro kick)
BC – Beaudry 4 run (Sawyer kick)
Fourth Quarter
P – Schofield 13 pass from Barton (kick blocked)
BC – Dobbins 3 run (Sawyer kick)
BC – Andrade 9 run (Sawyer kick)
P – Jacob Levario 19 pass from Barton (Rostro kick)
Records: Pacheco 1-3, Buhach Colony 2-2.
JV -- Pacheco won.
Linden 39, Le Grand 7
Le Grand
0
7
0
0
—
7
Linden
10
7
6
16
—
39
First Quarter
Lin - Rowdy Reed 45 run (Maximo Rodriguez kick)
Lin - Rodriguez 39 FG
Second Quarter
Lin - Jonnathan Hernandez 40 pass from Clinton Sizuela Jr. (Rodriguez kick)
LG - Julian Diaz 12 run (Eric Zaragoza kick)
Third Quarter
Lin - Hunter White 15 pass from Sizuela Jr. (kick blocked)
Fourth Quarter
Lin - Lucas Iniguez 1 run (Rodriguez kick)
Lin - White 53 run (Rodriguez kick)
Lin - Safety
Records: Linden 1-3, Le Grand 0-3.
JV: Linden 12-6
Los Banos 28, Dos Palos 24
Los Banos
7
6
8
7
—
28
Dos Palos
7
11
0
6
—
24
First Quarter
LB – Mason Leao 1 run (Lloaret Villanueva kick)
DP – Rodney Miller 16 run (Leonardo Lopez kick)
Second Quarter
LB – Daniel Guerrero 35 pass from Christian Corral (run failed)
DP – Leonardo Lopez 25 FG
DP – Miller 6 pass from Jonathan Hernandez (Miller pass from Hunter Hogue)
Third Quarter
LB – Corral 1 run (Dustin Johnson pass from Corral)
Fourth Quarter
DP – Miller 42 fumble return (kick failed)
LB – Leao 1 run (Villanueva kick)
Records: Los Banos 3-1, Dos Palos 2-1.
JV – Dos Palos 41-0.
Modesto Christine 41, Gustine 9
Gustine
0
7
0
2
—
9
Modesto Chr.
14
21
6
0
—
41
First Quarter
MC - Chris Brown 42 run (Rachel Smith kick)
MC - Brown 30 run (Smith kick)
Second Quarter
MC - Gates 30 run (Smith kick)
MC - Gates 40 pass from Brown (Smith kick)
Gus - Lawrence Borba 26 pass from Trever Flores (Oliver Perez kick)
MC - Brown 95 run (Smith kick)
Third Quarter
MC - Gates 82 run (Kick fail)
Fourth Quarter
Gus - Safety
Records: Modesto Christian 1-3, Gustine 1-2.
JV: MC 68-0
