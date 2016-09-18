High School Football

September 18, 2016 6:55 PM

summaries

Saturday

Golden Valley 28,

North Monterey County 0

Golden Valley

0

21

7

0

28

N. Mont. Co.

0

0

0

0

0

Second Quarter

GV – Brady Mello 13 pass from Armando Muzquiz (Shawn Bettencourt kick)

GV – Isaiah Montanez 52 run (Bettencourt kick)

GV – Montanez 14 run (Bettencourt kick)

Third Quarter

GV – Christian Dominguez 10 pass from Muzquiz (Bettencourt kick).

Records: Golden Valley 4-0, North Monterey County 0-4.

JV – Golden Valley won.

Merced 54, Madera 27

Madera

0

6

7

14

27

Merced

14

21

12

7

54

First Quarter

Mer – Stephen Williams 44 pass from Dhameer Warren (Jake Foss kick)

Mer – Xavier Stewart 26 pass from Warren (Foss kick)

Second Quarter

Mad – Eric Escobar 26 pass from Jerry Hernandez (kick failed)

Mer – Paul Scoggins 78 pass from Ulonzo Gilliam (Foss kick)

Mer – Tanner Pellissier 21 pass from Warren (Foss kick)

Mer – John Becerra 12 pass from Warren (Foss kick)

Third Quarter

Mer – Gilliam 36 run (kick failed)

Mer – Rayveon Slayton 38 run (kick failed)

Mad – Escobar 6 run (Cedric Saldanas kick)

Fourth Quarter

Mer – Scoggins 17 run (Foss kick)

Mad – Hernandez 51 run (Saldanas kick)

Mad – Escobar 3 run (Saldanas kick)

Records: Madera 0-4, Merced 3-1.

Buhach Colony 69, Pacheco 54

Pacheco

0

27

14

13

54

Buhach Col.

21

27

7

14

69

First Quarter

BC – Alex Andrade 21 pass from Clay Abrams (Zachary Sawyer kick)

BC – Lavon Wallace 68 punt return (Abrams run)

BC – Irik Dobbins 6 run (pass failed)

Second Quarter

P – Cody Allred 17 run (kick blocked)

BC – Andrade 69 run (Sawyer kick)

BC – Kyle Beaudry 1 run (pass failed)

P – Aric Barton 70 run (Carl Schofield pass from Barton)

P – Chris Munoz 25 pass from Barton (Abraham Rostro kick)

BC – Dobbins 30 run (Sawyer kick)

P – Tk Teneng 18 run (kick failed)

BC – Edgar Olvera 52 pass from Abrams (Sawyer kick)

Third Quarter

P – Barton 48 run (Rostro kick)

P – Munoz 85 pass from Barton (Rostro kick)

BC – Beaudry 4 run (Sawyer kick)

Fourth Quarter

P – Schofield 13 pass from Barton (kick blocked)

BC – Dobbins 3 run (Sawyer kick)

BC – Andrade 9 run (Sawyer kick)

P – Jacob Levario 19 pass from Barton (Rostro kick)

Records: Pacheco 1-3, Buhach Colony 2-2.

JV -- Pacheco won.

Linden 39, Le Grand 7

Le Grand

0

7

0

0

7

Linden

10

7

6

16

39

First Quarter

Lin - Rowdy Reed 45 run (Maximo Rodriguez kick)

Lin - Rodriguez 39 FG

Second Quarter

Lin - Jonnathan Hernandez 40 pass from Clinton Sizuela Jr. (Rodriguez kick)

LG - Julian Diaz 12 run (Eric Zaragoza kick)

Third Quarter

Lin - Hunter White 15 pass from Sizuela Jr. (kick blocked)

Fourth Quarter

Lin - Lucas Iniguez 1 run (Rodriguez kick)

Lin - White 53 run (Rodriguez kick)

Lin - Safety

Records: Linden 1-3, Le Grand 0-3.

JV: Linden 12-6

Los Banos 28, Dos Palos 24

Los Banos

7

6

8

7

28

Dos Palos

7

11

0

6

24

First Quarter

LB – Mason Leao 1 run (Lloaret Villanueva kick)

DP – Rodney Miller 16 run (Leonardo Lopez kick)

Second Quarter

LB – Daniel Guerrero 35 pass from Christian Corral (run failed)

DP – Leonardo Lopez 25 FG

DP – Miller 6 pass from Jonathan Hernandez (Miller pass from Hunter Hogue)

Third Quarter

LB – Corral 1 run (Dustin Johnson pass from Corral)

Fourth Quarter

DP – Miller 42 fumble return (kick failed)

LB – Leao 1 run (Villanueva kick)

Records: Los Banos 3-1, Dos Palos 2-1.

JV – Dos Palos 41-0.

Modesto Christine 41, Gustine 9

Gustine

0

7

0

2

9

Modesto Chr.

14

21

6

0

41

First Quarter

MC - Chris Brown 42 run (Rachel Smith kick)

MC - Brown 30 run (Smith kick)

Second Quarter

MC - Gates 30 run (Smith kick)

MC - Gates 40 pass from Brown (Smith kick)

Gus - Lawrence Borba 26 pass from Trever Flores (Oliver Perez kick)

MC - Brown 95 run (Smith kick)

Third Quarter

MC - Gates 82 run (Kick fail)

Fourth Quarter

Gus - Safety

Records: Modesto Christian 1-3, Gustine 1-2.

JV: MC 68-0

Related content

High School Football

Comments

Videos

Shawn & Sean Show: Small-school predictions, Week 4

View more video

Sports Videos