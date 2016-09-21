Conference play begins, which means bigger games

Conference play begins this week for most area high school football leagues and that means the games take on extra meaning. There are no easing into league play for some teams, including Merced, which opens at home against undefeated Pitman.
With five of the seven teams in the CCC at 2-2 or better, it should be a fun conference to watch this season.
After a perfect week two weeks, I missed two games last week. Mariposa has been a tough team to figure out early on. The Grizzlies have scored a lot of points, but they’ve also given up a bunch too. I had Mariposa defeating Yosemite last week and the Badgers pulled away from Mariposa in the second half 51-38.
My other blemish was Livingston. Mountain House defeated the Wolves 37-19 for its first win in school history. So after four weeks, my record is 42-7 on the season.
Here we go with this week’s games.
Pitman (4-0) at Merced (3-1) – The Pride are ranked as the No. 1 large school team in the Modesto Bee rankings. Pitman was picked behind Turlock and Merced in the coaches poll. Pitman has been impressive with quality wins against Napa, Lincoln and Downey, but I don’t think they’ve seen a team with Merced’s speed yet.
The Bears have a lot of weapons with Ulonzo Gilliam, Paul Scoggins, Rayveon Slaton and quarterback Dhameer Warren is starting to get comfortable. Prediction: Merced.
Golden Valley (4-0) at El Capitan (1-3) – The Gauchos will play their first CCC matchup this week and it’s the first time these two schools have met. El Capitan has played teams like Gregori and Fresno tough, but it hasn’t been able to pull out victories. Golden Valley is coming in confident after winning its first four games. Prediction: Golden Valley.
Buhach Colony (2-2) at Turlock (2-2) – You wonder if Buhach Colony saved any points for this week after a 69-54 win over Pacheco last week. Something tells me points won’t be as easy to come by against a very formidable Turlock defense. After an 0-2 start, the Bulldogs have righted the ship and you have to think playing their first game at Joe Debely Stadium this season after the turf problems were fixed is going to fire up the Bulldogs. Prediction: Turlock.
Atwater (0-3) at Ceres (1-3) – The came out of last week’s loss to Beyer banged up after quarterback Sebastian Gomez injured an ankle and receiver Mason McRae left early with a rib injury. The Bulldogs like to attack through the air and quarterback Chris Lubinsky has already thrown for 1,205 yards and 10 touchdowns. Prediction: Ceres.
Dos Palos (2-1) at Chowchilla (3-0) – The Broncos are coming off a tough, last-minute loss to Los Banos in the Westside War last week. The Redskins have been rolling early, including a tight 42-35 win over Central Valley Christian last week. Ronnie Reyes ran for 187 yards and three touchdowns in the win for Chowchilla. Prediction: Chowchilla.
Hilmar (3-1) at Livingston (1-3) – This is a tough matchup for the Wolves, especially coming after a loss to Moutain House. Hilmar may be looking for payback after suffering its first loss last week to Sonora. The Yellowjackets will get back on track this week. Prediction: Hilmar.
Le Grand (0-3) at Waterford (2-1) – Points have been hard to come by for the Bulldogs so far this season. Le Grand is averaging just under six points per game. Waterford hasn’t exactly been blowing teams out, averaging just 20 points per game. Sophomore Michael Vivo leads the Wildcats in rushing with 149 yards and three touchdowns. Prediction: Waterford.
Mariposa (1-2) at Delhi (3-0) – This game features two of the top small-school running backs in the Grizzlies Josh Land and Delhi’s Jesse Flores. Land has racked up 572 yards and six touchdowns. Flores has 397 yards and seven touchdowns. The defensive edge goes to the Hawks. Prediction: Delhi.
Denair (2-1) at Gustine (1-2) – The Coyotes have just 16 guys on the roster, but have recorded wins over Delta and Brookside Christian. The Redskins upgraded their schedule and have taken their lumps the last two weeks with a 39-14 loss to Hilmar and a 41-9 loss to Modesto Christian. The Reds may see the benefits of scheduling up now that they begin Southern League play. Prediction: Gustine.
Saturday
Stone Ridge Christian (3-0) at Brookside Christian (1-3) at Lincoln High in Stockton – Brookside Christian picked up its first win last week against Hiram Johnson, but Brookside was down to just 11 healthy players in the game. Stone Ridge Christian will have to shut down Brookside’s passing game. The tougher task will belong to the Brookside Christian defense, who will have to try to slow down Jonathan Collazo and the Stone Ridge Christian rushing attack. Prediction: Stone Ridge Christian.
Last Week: 11-2 (42-7 season).
