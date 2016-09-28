Five Area High School Football Games to Watch

Turlock (3-2, 1-0 Central California Conference) at El Capitan (2-3, 1-0) – The Gauchos are coming off their biggest win in school history with last week’s 21-7 upset of previous unbeaten Golden Valley. El Capitan. Isaac Gonzalez led the way for the Gauchos with 138 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
This week El Capitan faces a big, physical Turlock team that has won three consecutive games, including a 49-27 win over Buhach Colony last week.
Merced (3-2, 0-1 CCC) at Atwater (0-4, 0-0) – This is the 47th Annual Santa Fe Bowl against two longtime rivals. The Bears will try to bounce back from a disappointing 34-27 loss to Pitman last week after Merced watched a 20-point lead disappear in the second half. The Falcons are going to have to score a lot of points to keep up with the Bears explosive offense.
Los Banos (3-1) at Chowchilla (4-0) – The Tigers had two weeks to prepare for a really strong Chowchilla team that may be better than last year’s section championship team. The Redskins are averaging 375 rushing yards per game. Los Banos is hoping its size advantage up front can help slow down the Chowchilla attack.
Delhi (4-0, 1-0 Southern League) at Gustine (2-2, 1-0) – The Hawks look like a serious Southern League contender out of the gate. Delhi is averaging 51 points per game though its first four games. The Hawks are shredding defenses to the tune of 376 yards on the ground. The Reds are led by quarterback Trever Flores, who threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more scores in last week’s 35-14 win over Denair.
Edison (0-4) at Pacheco (1-3) – The Panthers will finally get to play on their new turf field for the first time this season. Pacheco has had two weeks to work on the problems on defense and special teams. The Vikings have struggled to score this season.
– Shawn Jansen
