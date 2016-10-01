Ground attack leads Buhach Colony past Golden Valley

Kevin Navarra will take substance over style any time.
Facing a Golden Valley team shorthanded at defensive line and linebacker, the Thunder football coach attacked the Cougars on the ground, between the tackles all second half.
Buhach Colony quarterback Clay Abrams only attempted one pass in the final two quarters. The other 32 plays were all handoffs as the Thunder racked up 258 rushing yards in the second half and scored touchdowns on their first four possessions after halftime to defeat Golden Valley 34-27 on Friday night at Veterans Stadium.
“They’ve got some injuries and I thought our O-line played really well tonight,” said Navarra, whose team improved to 3-3 overall and 1-1 in the Central California Conference. “We kept moving the ball, especially that last drive when we really needed to move the chains. They were able to punch it in and that was big for us.”
It really didn’t matter who carried the ball for the Thunder. Every Buhach Colony player who carried the ball four or more times, averaged at least six yards per carry with the Thunder finishing with 360 yards on the ground.
Buhach Colony was without two defensive linemen because of injuries and a starting inside linebacker, who was serving a one-game suspension after an ejection last week against El Capitan.
“From the second quarter on we didn’t stop them,” said Golden Valley coach Dennis Stubbs, whose team dropped to 4-2 and 0-2. “We were trying to patch it together again. We’re already talking about what we can do for next week. You can say anything you want, but we just don’t have good chemistry right now. That’s the way it’s been the last couple weeks.”
The Cougars had the edge in yards in the first half with 225 to just 148 for BC. Golden Valley took a 7-6 lead early in the second quarter when Armando Muzquiz connected with Cadrian McDaniel for a 60-yard touchdown catch.
Muzquiz to McDaniel was a lethal combination as they combined for three touchdowns as both players put up gaudy numbers. Muzquiz completed 19-of-26 passes for 347 yards and four touchdowns. McDaniel finished with seven catches for 201 yards to go with his three scores.
“Stats don’t mean anything. All I wanted was a win,” said Muzquiz, who grimmaced in pain as tape was being cut from his wrist after the game. “It didn’t happen for us tonight. So I’m going to go home and think about everything but the stats.”
The turning point in the game came late in the second half when the Buhach Colony defense came up with a big goal-line stand to keep the Cougars out of the end zone and keep the deficit at 7-6.
The Thunder stopped Muzquiz on a quarterback sneak from the 1-yard line on third down. Muzquiz and running back Rudy Aramburu had a mixup in the backfield on fourth down, which led to Muzquiz being tackled by a swarm of Thunder players for a 5-yard loss.
“It hurt not getting in the end zone there,” Stubbs said. “We would have had a bigger lead and then we could have gone back and forth with them in the second half. You have to give it to them. Buhach Colony didn’t make any mistakes. They didn’t fumble the ball. Nothing.”
The Thunder were crisp in the second half, using their fly sweep motion as more of a decoy all night.
Buhach Colony marched 72 yards on eight plays to start the second half with Isaac Zambrano scoring on a 5-yard touchdown run to give the Thunder a 13-7 lead with 8:13 left in the third quarter.
After a Golden Valley punt, the Thunder ran off another 84 yards with Irik Dobbins scoring the first of his two second-half touchdowns on a 21-yard run to extend the lead to 20-7.
“They know us fairly well and by this time of the season you’ve developed some tendencies,” Navarra said. “So you try to work against those tendencies. We ran some counter plays and had success.”
Muzquiz tried to keep the Cougars in striking distance with an 18-yard touchdown to Kris Lemas in the third quarter and two fourth-quarter touchdowns to McDaniel, but Golden Valley couldn’t get the big stop it needed.
Isaac Zambrano leading the way with 91 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. Alex Andrade added 62 yards on eight touches. Dobbins added 52 yards and Pardeep Dhillon finished with 55 rushing yards.
“This game came down to whoever wanted it more,” Zambrano said. “We talked it up in the weight room at half time. We knew we had to come out and improve what we were doing.”
After starting the season 4-0, Golden Valley has dropped two games in a row. The Cougars are going to have to find a way to knock off Turlock, Pitman or Merced to reach the playoffs.
“We’re capable of beating any team on any night,” Muzquiz said. “This game didn’t show who we are, it only showed a skeleton of who we are. It’s a mind game for us. We have to figure it out.”
