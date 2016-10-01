Merced bounces back with Santa Fe Bowl victory

Merced High coach Rob Scheidt liked how his team responded in practice this week following a tough loss to Pitman last week.
The Bears preparation carried over to Friday night when Merced (4-2, 1-1 Central California Conference) made the 47th Annual Santa Fe Bowl a one-sided contest with a 48-6 win over Atwater at Dave Honey Stadium.
“We kind of had a faceless opponent this week,” Scheidt said. “We had our own demons we had to face after last week. I thought our guys did a good job. We played really well early on and overall, I thought our guys played well all night.”
Senior Ulonzo Gilliam led the way with four touchdowns for the Bears to bring his season total to 16 touchdowns.
Rayveon Slaton and Paul Scoggins also added touchdowns for Merced, which has a bye next week.
“(Quarterback) Dhameer (Warren) did a good job for us,” Scheidt added. “Tanner Pellissier is doing a lot of things for us. We ran the football really well from our quarterback and running back positions.”
Senior Jake Foss also made a return at quarterback with the game out of reach. Foss has opted to wait until after the season to repair his torn labrum in his throwing shoulder.
Foss only handed the ball off on Friday night, but has begun throwing in practice.
“It was just about getting him some snaps and getting his timing back,” Scheidt said.
Atwater dropped to 0-5 and 0-1 in the CCC this season.
Scheidt was relieved to see his team turn the page from the Pitman loss.
“I’ve been in the situation where you have a loss and the team is thinking about that loss instead of the next game,” Scheidt said. “I didn’t see that with our guys. They were excited to play in the Santa Fe Bowl and playing Atwater.”
