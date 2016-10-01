Football Roundup:Turnovers help Turlock put away El Capitan early

Turlock High returned two interceptions for touchdowns during a 30-point first quarter as the Bulldogs routed El Capitan 54-0 on Friday night at Merced’s College’s Stadium ’76.
Antonio Ruiz-Suarez intercepted a Kevin Reid pass and returned it 14 yards for a touchdown to give Turlock (4-2, 2-0 Central California Conference) a 9-0 lead with 5:26 left in the first quarter.
Seven seconds later Turlock’s Dustin Grein returned an interception 21 yards to give the Bulldogs a 16-0 lead over the Gauchos (2-4, 1-1).
Mark Flores tacked on an 11-yard touchdown run and Dylan Cummings hauled in a 12-yard touchdown pass from Danny Velasquez to give Turlock a 30-0 lead by the end of the first quarter.
Michael Linares added two second-quarter touchdown runs of 19 and 33 yards to extend the lead to 44-0 at the half.
El Capitan will travel to Buhach Colony next week. Turlock travels to Golden Valley.
Delhi 18, Gustine 6 in Gustine – The Hawks remained unbeaten with a strong defensive effort. Delhi took a 12-0 lead in the second quarter with a pair of touchdowns. Alecxis Miranda found Jesse Flores for a 49-yard touchdown pass to give Delhi a 6-0 lead midway through the second quarter. Miranda later scored on a 10-yard run to extend the lead to 12-0.
With the score 12-6 in the second half, Delhi’s Fabian Garcia scored on a 5-yard run to give the Hawks (5-0, 2-0 Southern League an 18-6 lead.
Denair 50, Le Grand 0 in Le Grand – The Coyotes scored eight touchdowns against the Bulldogs, all coming on plays of 25 yards or more.
Justin Seely had a 74-yard touchdown run to start the game and Brenden Churnow had TD runs of 25, 53, 35, 41 and another from 25. He also caught an 80-yard touchdown pass from Kyle Prock. Chase Pritt had Denair’s other touchdown, the longest of the night, on a 95-yard run..
Orestimba 36, Mariposa 15 in Newman – The Warriors dominated the second half, outscoring the Grizzlies 21-0 to hand Mariposa (1-4, 0-2 SL) its third consecutive loss. Orestimba improved to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in the SL.
Kerman 32, Dos Palos 27 in Dos Palos – The Broncos Rodney Miller intercepted a pass at Dos Palos’ 10-yard line. The Broncos then drove the length of the field and thought they had the game-winner on a Jonathan Hernandez touchdown run, but the play was called back for holding. The drive stalled and Dos Palos turned the ball over on downs.
Tre Walker finished with 98 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries for Dos Palos (2-3). Christopher DeFrancesco scored on an 85-yard kickoff return in the third quarter to give the Broncos a 20-14 lead.
Kerman quarterback Sean Chambers closed the third quarter with an 81-yard touchdown pass to Charlie Castellamos and a 10-yard touchdown run that gave the Lions (4-2) a 26-20.
Stone Ridge Christian 49, Turlock Christian 8 in Atwater – Jonathan Collazo had touchdown runs of 14, 16, 18 and 90 yards as the Knights improved to 5-0 and 2-0 in the Central California Athletic Alliance. Luke Jenkins, Owen Thomas and Jacob Tanori all added touchdowns for Stone Ridge Christian.
Comments