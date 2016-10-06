Five Merced-area high school football games to watch

Hilmar (4-1, 0-0 Trans-Valley League) at Escalon (2-3, 0-0) – The Hilmar Yellowjackets enter TVL play as the favorites after an impressive showing during the nonconference schedule. How is this for a balanced offense? Hilmar averages 197 passing yards and 196 rushing yards per game. Klay Farris (295 receiving yards and six touchdowns) and Kelby Peres (294 yards and one touchdown) have been the favorite targets of Hilmar quarterback Chase Kindberg.
El Capitan (2-4, 1-1 Central California Conference) at Buhach Colony (2-2, 1-1) – The BC Thunder is looking to keep its momentum going after last week’s 34-27 win over Golden Valley in which Buhach Colony scored four touchdowns to open the second half. The Gauchos were steamrolled last week by Turlock 54-0.
Turlock (4-2, 2-0 CCC) at Golden Valley (4-2, 0-2) – The GV Cougars received strong performances from quarterback Armando Muzquiz and receiver Cadrian McDaniel in last week’s loss to Buhach Colony. Muzquiz passed for 347 yards and four touchdowns. McDaniel hauled in seven catches for 201 yards and three touchdowns. The Cougars will need similar outings against Turlock, which brings a four-game winning streak into Friday night.
Kerman (4-2, 0-0 North Sequoia League) at Chowchilla (5-0, 0-0) – The Chowchilla defense, which has posted four shutouts, will have its eyes on Lions quarterback Sean Chambers. The junior has accounted for 20 touchdowns combined through the air and on the ground. Chowchilla will counter with a rushing attack that is racking up 353 yards per game.
Mendota (5-0, 0-0 West Sierra League) at Dos Palos (2-3, 0-0) – The Aztecs have been on fire to start the season, outscoring their opponents 192-50. Running backs Mikey Medina and Erick Segura have combined for 750 yards and eight touchdowns. The Broncos will have to run the ball effectively and keep Mendota’s offense off the field to keep this one close.
