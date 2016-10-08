Turlock holds off Golden Valley on final play for victory

The look on Danny Velasquez’s face told the story after the game. The Turlock High quarterback wasn’t satisfied. He knew his team had somehow avoided a huge misstep.
Velasquez led the Bulldogs on an 89-yard drive for a go-ahead score late in the fourth quarter and then the Turlock defense preserved a 31-28 victory by tackling Golden Valley quarterback Armando Muzquiz at the Bulldogs’ 6-yard line as time expired on Friday night at Veterans Stadium.
“We’re a better team than this,” said Velasquez, who scored two touchdowns on the ground. “As a captain, I didn’t do my job getting us ready to play this week. I have to take responsibility. I’m happy we scraped one out and found a way to win, but we’re a much better team than this.”
The Bulldogs (5-2, 3-0 Central California Conference) overcame three turnovers and an upset-minded Golden Valley team that came into the matchup on the heels of two straight losses.
The Cougars (4-3, 0-3) came in with a great game plan and some healthy reinforcements on defense.
Inside linebacker Kevin Clinton was back in the Cougars lineup after serving a one-game suspension following an ejection against El Capitan two weeks ago, and defensive linemen Daniel Lopez was back after missing the last three games with an injury.
The big move on defense, however, was moving defensive back Isaiah Montanez to outside linebacker, where he helped contain Velasquez from bouncing plays outside.
“That was the call of the night,” said Golden Valley coach Dennis Stubbs. “We had the plan in place this week and then coach (Rick) Martinez decided to put Isaiah at outside linebacker on our strong side. That’s the way (Velasquez) wants to go. He harassed him all night.”
Montanez sacked Velasquez three times, including a forced fumble early in the second quarter that was recovered by teammate Ryan Morse that set up the Cougars at the Turlock 11-yard line.
On the next play, Muzquiz ran the ball in for a touchdown to give Golden Valley a 7-0 lead with 1:51 left in the first half.
“Their defensive stunts hurt us,” Velasquez said. “We had a tough time adjusting to that. They had Isaiah Montanez playing outside linebacker and he killed me. He was on me so fast. We had to get away from being a finesse team.”
The Bulldogs answered with a big drive to close the first half. Instead of opting for a field goal late, Turlock coach James Peterson opted to go for it on fourth and six with less than a minute left in the half inside the GV 20-yard line and a pass interference penalty on the Cougars kept the drive alive.
Again, Peterson kept the ball in the hands of Velasquez with just 2 seconds left on the clock and Velasquez delivered with an 8-yard touchdown run on the final play of the half on a quarterback draw that tied the score at 7-7.
The teams went back and forth in the third quarter as Velasquez and Michael Linares scored on touchdown runs for Turlock. Muzquiz connected twice with receiver Brady Mello for two Golden Valley touchdowns.
The difference in the game after the third quarter was a 22-yard field goal by Turlock’s Dallin Tilby as the Bulldogs took a 24-21 lead into the fourth quarter.
Turlock’s third turnover the game set up Golden Valley for the go-ahead score when the Cougars’ Rudy Aramburu recovered a fumbled punt return at the Bulldogs’ 18-yard line with 8:56 left in the game.
Montanez was able to punch it in with a 3-yard touchdown run to give the Cougars a 28-24 lead with 6:54 left.
That’s when Velasquez led the Bulldogs on the game-winning drive. Velasquez carried the ball five times for 54 yards on the drive and finished with 124 rushing yards on 20 carries.
“He’s the whole game,” Stubbs said. “We knew it going in. We knew who was going to get the ball.”
Turlock used 11 plays to march 89 yards with Mark Flores flipping into the end zone on a 3-yard touchdown run to give the Bulldogs a 31-28 lead with 1:54 remaining.
The Cougars gave themselves a chance to win or tie the game with a field goal late. A pass interference call against Turlock gave Golden Valley another fourth-down play at its own 40. Muzquiz found Montanez across the middle for a 28-yard gain. He then fired a pass to Cadrian McDaniel to advance the ball to the Bulldogs’ 14-yard line with 6 seconds left.
After a timeout, Stubbs decided to attempt one more shot at the end zone. The Bulldogs shaded three players toward McDaniel’s side of the field to take away GV’s top receiver.
“The plan was for Cadrian to take those three players with him and I would hit Brady underneath, but that didn’t work out,” Muzquiz said. “I saw a hole and my instincts took over and I ran. I should have thrown the ball out of bounds and maybe we get one more play.”
“We didn’t really feel good about overtime,” Stubbs added. “We took a chance and it didn’t work out, but I’m proud of our guys. This is the way I think we can play. We played hard and it was fun to see.”
Shawn Jansen: 209-385-2462, @MSSsports
Turlock 31, Golden Valley 28
Golden Valley
0
7
14
7
—
28
Turlock
0
7
17
7
—
31
Second Quarter
GV – Armando Muzquiz 11 run (Shawn Bettencourt kick)
Tur – Danny Velasquez 8 run (Dallin Tilby kick)
Third Quarter
Tur –Velasquez 12 run (Tilby kick)
GV – Brady Mello 5 pass from Muzquiz (Bettencourt kick)
Tur – Michael Linares 31 run (Tilby kick)
Tur – Tilbry 22 FG
GV – Mello 16 pass from Muzquiz (Bettencourt kick)
Fourth Quarter
GV – Isaiah Montanez 3 run (Bettencourt kick)
Tur – Mark Flores 3 run (Tilby kick)
Records: Turlock 5-2, 3-0 CCC; Golden Valley 4-3, 0-3.
JV – Turlock won 35-0.
