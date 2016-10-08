Buhach Colony defense shines in a shutout of El Cap football

The Buhach Colony defense has endured its share of scrutiny.
And justifiably so.
The Thunder were inconsistent throughout the nonconference season, but hope to be finding their stride heading into the second half of Central California Conference play. A big goal-line stand against Golden Valley a week ago served as a launching point. BC built upon that momentum against El Capitan on Friday night.
The Thunder defense forced five turnovers, blocked a punt and recorded its first shutout of the season in a 30-0 victory over the Gauchos at Falcon Field.
“We’ll take five turnovers and a shutout,” BC coach Kevin Navarra said. “I told the kids after the game that the last two weeks we’ve put ourselves in a position to win the game in the second half, and that’s what we’re looking for. Our defensive group has been getting consistently better and the results are starting to come on the field.
“Last week they produced the big goal-line stand against Golden Valley. This week we forced some turnovers and pitched a shutout. We kept our playoff hopes alive, so an all-around good night.”
The win puts Buhach (4-3, 2-1 CCC) over .500 for the first time this season and means it only has to win two of its last three contests to ensure the end a three-year playoff drought.
Getting big contributions from two-way star Lavon Wallace is certainly going to improve the Thunder’s chances of doing that. The 6-foot-3 junior hauled in a pair of first-half interceptions. His second came right on the heels of a Zachary Sawyer 32-yard field goal and set up his own 23-yard touchdown reception as Buhach Colony took a 9-0 lead into the break.
It could have been much worse for the Gauchos (2-5, 1-3 CCC), who turned the ball over on their first four possessions of the game. The most costly of which came late in the second quarter on a first-and-goal at the Buhach Colony 1-yard line. Jamie Ruiz (20 carries, game-high 110 yards) never quite got a handle on a handoff and fumbled the ball back to BC at the 1.
“We’re not good enough to beat anybody with five turnovers and a blocked punt,” El Cap coach Mike Machado said. “We knew we were going to have to come out and play a pretty flawless game, and we didn’t do it. It’s the same story for us. I can’t tell you how many times we’ve fumbled the ball in critical situations where we have the chance to take the lead or tie the game.
“It wasn’t a great first half, but our defense kept us in it. We knew we needed to come out and string together some drives or our D was going to tire out. That’s what happened. We left them out there too long, and Buhach just keeps coming at you and coming at you until you wear down.”
The Buhach defense sparked things to open the second half as well, forcing a quick three-and-out by the Gauchos and then blocking the punt.
The Thunder took over at the EC 13-yard line and Isaac Zambrano (10 carries, 76 yards) rumbled in from 15 yards out two plays later to make it 16-0.
BC’s ground game took over from there. The Thunder racked up 305 rushing yards on 49 carries from a bevy of sources. Irik Dobbins led the way with nine carries for 80 yards and Alex Andrade all but put the game away with a 5-yard touchdown run on the opening play of the fourth quarter.
Abrams would add a second touchdown pass Edgar Olvera to round out the scoring.
“It felt good,” Wallace said of the shutout. “We’ve been working hard in practice and all that. Working towards this win, and we got it.
“I was a little nervous in the beginning, but I came back. I stepped up and led the team.”
