Football Roundup: Los Banos scores 42 unanswered in Ceres rout

Dustin Caropreso said he needed to except the inevitable.
The Los Banos head coach has occasionally gotten away from what the Tigers do best during the nonconference season, attempting to exploit matchups or defensive deficiencies. At the end of the day, however, Caropreso acknowledges that LB is a power football team and its going to need to run the ball to succeed in Western Athletic Conference play.
So far, so good. Chris Kyles carried a career-high 27 times for 208 yards and two touchdowns on Friday night at Loftin Stadium as the Tigers cruised to a 42-7 victory over visiting Ceres.
The Bulldogs’ vaunted passing game needed just three plays to strike on the game’s opening drive. Chris Lubinsky found Marcellus Boykins with a 4-yard touchdown pass to take a quick 7-0 lead.
It didn’t last long. Los Banos (4-2, 1-0 WAC) pieced together back-to-back 75-plus yard drives to take the lead. Kyles tied the game with an 11-yard TD run and Mason Leao followed with an 18-yard touchdown run on LB’s next series.
It was the start of 42 unanswered points by the Tigers.
Dustin Johnson hauled in a 15-yard TD catch from Christian Corral to make it 21-7 Los Banos at intermission, and Kyles and Jose Castro put the game out of reach with third-quarter TD runs.
Ceres (2-4, 0-1 WAC) had no response against a stifling LB defense. Tristan Soares lead the way with 11 tackles and a sack in the victory. Chris Silva also added 11 tackles.
Chowchilla 56, Kerman 13 in Chowchilla – The Redskins celebrated homecoming in style as they improved to 6-0 and 1-0 in the North Sequoia League. Asa Shields rushed for 95 yards and a touchdown and Carlos Iniguez added 84 yards on the ground and a score for Chowchilla. The Redskins rushed for 257 yards.
Orestimba 37, Le Grand 0 in Le Grand – The Bulldogs (0-6, 0-3 Southern League) were shutout for the third time this season. Warriors quarterback Josh Barron ran for two touchdowns and threw for three more scores.
Central Valley 45, Livingston 0 in Ceres – Jonathan Barragan ran for three touchdowns and racked up 215 yards on 17 carries to help the Hawks (5-1) open Western Athletic Conference play with a victory. Livingston dropped to 1-5 this season.
Mendota 41, Dos Palos 28 in Dos Palos – Aztecs quarterback Junior Cardenas tossed four touchdowns as Mendota (6-0) opened West Sierra League play with a win over the Broncos (2-4). Chance Bendaum scored two second-quarter rushing touchdowns for Dos Palos to tie the game at 14-14 at the half.
Cardenas threw three touchdowns in the second half, including two to brother Julian Cardenas.
Stone Ridge Christian 41, Rite of Passage 8 in Atwater – Cole Houweling returned an interception 80 yards for a score as the Knights (6-0, 3-0 Central California Athletic Alliance) jumped out to a 41-0 lead by halftime.
