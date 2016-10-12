The stretch run is here for playoff hopeful football teams

We’re approaching crunch time for area football teams. For some, they can’t afford another stumble if they want to reach the postseason or compete for a league title.
Merced is hoping to win a fourth consecutive Central California Conference championship. After opening CCC play with a loss to Pitman, the Bears likely have to win this week and need the Pride to suffer a loss to have a shot at its goal. Merced also sits two wins shy of the six wins it will need to reach the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs.
Buhach Colony needs to find a way to win one of its next two games against Pitman or Merced to keep its playoff hopes alive.
We still have three undefeated teams in Chowchilla, Stone Ridge Christian and Delhi, who are on track for special seasons.
Speaking of special, this prognosticator is coming off his second perfect week of the season after going 13-0 last week. Let’s see how this week goes.
El Capitan (2-5, 1-2 CCC) at Merced (4-2, 1-1) – The Gauchos have been outscored 84-0 the last two weeks after back-to-back shutouts against Turlock and Buhach Colony. The Bears have had two weeks to prepare for this game. Advantage has to go to Merced. Prediction: Merced.
Buhach Colony (4-3, 2-1 CCC) at Pitman (6-0, 2-0) – The Thunder have to find a way to slow down Pitman star Devan Bass. The Pride senior has the knack for the big play in the big moment. As I stated above, Buhach Colony is in need of a big win this week or next week against the Bears if the Thunder want to get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2012. Prediction: Pitman.
Central Valley (5-1, 1-0 Western Athletic Conference) at Los Banos (4-2, 1-0) – The Tigers’ defense will have to contain Hawks running back Jonathan Barragan, who has rushed for 615 yards and nine touchdowns. Los Banos’ Chris Kyles racked up 208 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries in the Tigers’ 42-7 win over Ceres last week. Prediction: Los Banos.
Pacheco (3-3, 1-0 WAC) at Livingston (1-5, 0-1) – The Panthers continue to score at a rapid pace, scoring 48 or more points in four consecutive games. Running back Tk Teneng finished with 193 rushing yards and four touchdowns in Pacheco’s big 48-41 win over Patterson last week. Meanwhile, the Wolves have struggled to score most of the season, including a 45-0 loss to Central Valley last week. Prediction: Pacheco.
Hughson (3-3, 0-1 Trans-Valley League) at Hilmar (5-1, 1-0) – The Huskies are reeling after three consecutive losses. Hilmar looks like the team to beat in the TVL after opening league play with a 24-10 win over Escalon. Cody Rentfro delivered a big performance with 178 rushing yards and a touchdown. Prediction: Hilmar.
Le Grand (0-6, 0-3 Southern League) at Delhi (6-0, 3-0) – This one could get ugly. The Bulldogs have only scored 24 points on the season and have been shut out three times, including back-to-back weeks against Denair and Orestimba. Delhi is on its way to the best season in school history and is averaging over 41 points per game. Prediction: Delhi.
Ripon Christian (2-4, 1-2 SL) at Gustine (3-3, 2-1) – This could be a defensive battle. The Reds held Delhi to its lowest point total all season in an 18-6 loss two weeks ago. Ripon Christian’s defense has played tough, holding Orestimba to just 17 points. Gustine may have the advantage on offense with quarterback Trever Flores and running back Oliver Perez. Prediction: Gustine.
Mariposa (1-5, 0-3 SL) at Waterford (3-3, 1-2) – Here’s the upset special for this week. The Grizzlies have lost four straight games, but they’ll turn it around this week. Mariposa has the offense to win a shootout against the Wildcats. Look for a big game from Mariposa running back Josh Land. Prediction: Mariposa.
Riverbank (3-4) at Stone Ridge Christian (6-0) – The Knights have scored 90 points in the last two weeks and Stone Ridge Christian did a lot of the damage through the air last week against Sierra Ridge/Rite of Passage with quarterback Jacob Tanori tossing three touchdowns, including two to running back Jonathan Collazo. Prediction: Stone Ridge Christian.
Chowchilla (6-0, 1-0 North Sequoia League) at Washington Union (4-3, 1-0) – This is a rematch of last year’s Central Section Division IV championship game won by Chowchilla. The Redskins have looked even better this year, averaging 41 points per game. Prediction: Chowchilla.
Dos Palos (2-4, 0-1 West Sierra League) at Coalinga (3-3, 1-0) – The Horned Toads opened WSL play with a 42-0 win over Avenal. The Broncos played Mendota tough last week before the Aztecs pulled away late in a 41-28 victory. Dos Palos will try to slow down Coalinga running back Jaden Jimenez. Prediction: Coalinga.
Last Week: 13-0. Year to Date: 72-10 (.878).
Shawn Jansen: 209-385-2462, @MSSsports
Comments