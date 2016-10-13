Five High School Football Games to Watch

El Capitan (2-4, 1-2 Central California Conference) at Merced (4-2, 1-1) – After upsetting Golden Valley to open conference play, El Capitan has been shutout in back-to-back losses to Turlock and Buhach Colony. The Bears come in averaging close to 37 points per game. The Gauchos will have to find a way to slow down Merced’s rushing attack, led by senior Ulonzo Gilliam, who leads the area with 939 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Golden Valley (4-3, 0-3 CCC) at Atwater (0-6, 0-2) – The Cougars have dropped their last three games, but showed a lot of life in last week’s 31-28 loss to Turlock. Golden Valley quarterback Armando Muzquiz has passed for 568 yards and six touchdowns in the last two games. The Falcons have struggled scoring points, but will have the support of a homecoming crowd.
Central Valley (5-1, 1-0 Western Athletic Conference) at Los Banos (4-2, 1-0) – One of these teams will emerge as a WAC title contender. The Hawks opened WAC play last week with a 45-0 win over Livingston last week. Jonathan Barragan leads the offense with 615 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. The Tigers will try to grind out a win with a defense that has been very stingy this season.
Chowchilla (6-0, 1-0 North Sequoia League) at Washington Union (4-3, 1-0) – This is a rematch of last year’s Central Section Division IV Valley Championship won by the Redskins 20-16. Chowchilla has been shredding their opponents this season, outscoring teams 246 to 48. The defense has posted four shutouts and the offense is averaging 340 rushing yards per game.
Hughson (3-3, 0-1 Trans-Valley League) at Hilmar (5-1, 1-0) – The Huskies are trying to right the ship after losing three consecutive games. The Yellowjackets have been rolling this season with the only hiccup being a loss to undefeated Sonora. Hilmar featured a balanced attack with Chase Kindberg averaging 181 yards passing per game and Cody Rentfro and the Yellowjackets rushing attack averaging 200 yards per game.
– Shawn Jansen
