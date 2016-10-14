Foss’ return gives Merced lift in rout of El Capitan

Jake Foss and everyone else in the Merced High football program thought his season was over when he tore his labrum in his throwing shoulder during the first game of the season against Del Campo.
After consulting with doctors, Foss eventually decided to put off surgery until after the season and begin physical therapy to see if he could come back and play this season.
Two weeks later, Foss was back in uniform, but only to kick extra points against McNair. He played quarterback in the second half against Atwater two weeks ago, but only handed the ball off with the game well in hand.
On Friday night against El Capitan, Foss entered the game at quarterback in relief of Dhameer Warren in the second quarter and and his first pass of the game went for a 22-yard touchdown to Paul Scroggins.
Foss led the Bears on three scoring drives, throwing two touchdowns to help Merced rout the Gauchos 47-7 at Veterans Stadium.
“Oh my God. I was so happy to be out here and experience this with my teammates,” Foss said. “My teammates have been so great, supporting me with everything I’ve been through. It’s been a long process. I’ve been going through a lot of physical therapy. I’m just glad to get this opportunity.”
It was fitting his first touchdown went to his good friend Scoggins, who made the trip to the doctor’s office with Foss after he injured his shoulder.
“It’s good to see him back out there. He’s ugly, but I’m happy he’s back,” Scoggins joked.
“Please don’t put that in there,” Foss said.
Scoggins can joke, because he did all the work on the touchdown pass. Foss quickly threw the ball out to Scoggins on the right and Scoggins worked the ball to right sideline and then reversed all the way across the field and scored to give Merced (5-2 overall, 2-1 Central California Conference) a 27-0 lead midway through the second quarter.
“I wasn’t expecting to go all the way back,” Scoggins said. “My coaches always tell me to get up the field, but when I saw Rayveon (Slaton) and (Ulonzo Gilliam) set up the blocks, I knew I had to go.”
The Bears were in control from the start and it was the type of game Merced could do whatever it wanted.
When Slaton and Gilliam weren’t blocking, they were running wild against the Gauchos (2-6, 1-3).
Gilliam carried the ball 12 times for 131 yards and a touchdown. He also caught five passes for 91 yards, including a 19-yard touchdown pass from Foss.
Slaton started off the Bears’ scoring with a 2-yard touchdown run to cap off the opening drive that gave Merced a 7-0 lead with 6:14 left in the first quarter. He later added a 27-yard touchdown run in the third quarter that extended Merced’s lead to 47-0. Slaton finished with 63 yards on just four carries.
Dhameer Warren, who took over the quarterback position after Foss went down with the injury, also played well, connecting with Xavier Stewart for a 22-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter. Warren also added a 15-yard touchdown run during a 28-point second quarter for Merced that gave the Bears a 41-0 lead at intermission.
The Bears defense manhandled El Capitan for most for most of the night, limiting the Gauchos to just 47 yards in the first half. Merced’s reserves played the second half.
El Capitan quarterback Kevin Reid did prevent the Gauchos from being shut out for the third consecutive week with a 28-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. Reid, who came into the game leading the area with 1,163 passing yards, was held to just 63 yards through the air against Merced.
Merced’s defense sacked Reid four times and gave the Bears offense short fields to work with most of the night.
Warren completed 6-of-7 passes for 64 yards and also added 56 yards rushing on five carries.
“Dhameer has grown a lot,” Foss said. “I give him rides to school every day. We talk a lot. We’re good friends. He’s really done a good job.”
Foss completed 5-of-7 passes for 75 yards as he rotated series with Warren in the second quarter and played most of the second half.
“I’m just excited for him,” Merced coach Rob Scheidt said. “It’s been a progression. We’ve had to be patient. We’ve talked about sticking with the plan. Tonight’s only part of the progression. He’s a tough kid. I love him. There’s a lot of guys on this team I really love being around. I’m proud of Dhameer too. He did some things tonight. He picks up a ball after a bad snap and follows a guy into the end zone. That was a really big play.”
