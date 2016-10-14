Pitman crushes Buhach Colony behind six rushing touchdowns

The Pitman High football team broke out their bright green Fighting Irish uniforms for Friday night’s game against Buhach Colony.
There was no luck of the Irish needed on this night.
The Pride looked sharp in the uniforms but their performance was even sharper in a commanding 47-7 victory at Joe Debely Stadium over their Central California Conference opponent.
Pitman coach Tom Tyler agreed that it was his team’s most complete effort of the season as the Pride dominated in all three phases of the game.
“We got better tonight,” Tyler told his team after the impressive win.
100 Friday’s win was the 100th victory in Pitman football history
It was a historic, albeit rainy, night for the Pride. Pitman earned its 100th win in school history and is off to its first-ever 7-0 start.
“I’m really proud of these guys tonight,” Tyler said. “We didn’t get distracted, we didn’t have a letdown. We played real hard and I think Buhach’s a pretty good football team and we played them pretty well.”
Pitman’s offensive line pushed around Buhach Colony’s defense all night, allowing the Pride to run for six touchdowns, including three from standout running back Devan Bass.
Chris Martinez, the Pride’s 6-foot-4, 255-pound left tackle, wasn’t sure why the Pride broke out the Notre Dame-like jerseys for the first time this season. But he wasn’t complaining.
“We like these jerseys; look good, play good I guess,” Martinez said.
That might be an understatement. It had been three weeks since the Pride, now 3-0 in the CCC, edged Merced in a last-second thriller. Pitman had a bye the following week then cruised past a struggling Atwater team 55-7 last week.
Tyler said he was concerned about how his team might come out against the Thunder (2-2 CCC, 4-4), but his worries were unwarranted.
“I’m always concerned,” Tyler said. “I’ve been coaching a long time and I’ve seen funky things happen. I thought we played well last week but we couldn’t tell because Atwater is having their problems. But I thought we played really well tonight.”
The Pride played clean in all phases, with a productive offense, solid special teams and outright dominant defense. Pitman forced Buhach Colony to punt four times, had one interception, recovered a fumble and recorded a safety.
The Thunder’s only highlight was a 78-yard touchdown run by senior running back Pardeep Dhillon.
If there was a turning point in the game, it came minutes after Dhillon’s TD.
Pitman drove into Thunder territory but was forced to punt. However, the Pride pinned the punt at the 1-yard line and on the next play Pitman’s Alex Baker made a tackle in the end zone for a safety.
On the ensuing drive, the Pride drove to the Thunder’s 21-yard line when Bass darted in for the touchdown and the Pride was up 26-7.
The Pride, The Bee’s top ranked large-school team, uses a stable of running backs — including Matt Parker, AJ Encalade and Brandon Pacheco — to grind out yardage. But it’s Bass’ big-play ability that makes Pitman so dangerous. Bass had runs of 41, 22 and 21 yards, and also took a short pass for a 40-yard gain.
Pride senior quarterback Jacob Perez was efficient both throwing and running.
Martinez, who has committed to playing his college ball at Nevada, said his team isn’t looking ahead, but is just focused on getting better.
“We just need to go hard at practice, practice how we play,” Martinez said. “Practice is what decides what happens on Friday.”
Pitman will take its 7-0 record into next week’s matchup with El Capitan. Buhach Colony plays Merced next Friday.
Pitman and Turlock High are tied atop the CCC standings at 3-0.
