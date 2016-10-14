Golden Valley football snaps losing skid

On the first play of the game, Golden Valley High quarterback Armando Muzquiz connected with Cadrian McDaniel for a 65-yard touchdown pass and the Cougars were off and running.
Golden Valley snapped a three game losing streak with a 54-20 win over Atwater on Friday night at Dave Honey Stadium.
“A lot of guys got to play, this was just what we needed,” said Cougars coach Dennis Stubbs, whose team improved to 5-3 and 1-3 in the Central California Conference.
Muquiz connected with McDaniel again for a 59-yard touchdown to give the Cougars a 20-0 lead by the end of the first quarter.
Golden Valley running back Isaiah Montanez scored on touchdown runs of 2, 45 and 5 yards.
“Golden Valley played well,” said Atwater coach Nelson Medeiros, whose team dropped to 0-7 and 0-3. “Their defense was stout and they flew to the ball. We’re still making mental mistakes. We’ve got to keep moving forward.
“Montanez is a really good player for them. Muzquiz did a good job of finding guys and making plays with his feet.”
Alex Jimenez got the Falcons on the board early in the second quarter with a quarterback keeper from 4 yards out to cut the GV lead to 20-7.
However, the Cougars responded as Montanez scored on the 45-yard run, Sean Bowler scored on a 21-yard run and Jaelin Miles scored from 1 yard out to extend Golden Valley’s lead to 40-7 late in the first half.
Alex Garcia returned a kickoff 85 yards for an Atwater touchdown to cut the lead to 40-14 at the half.
The win puts the Cougars just one victory shy of the six wins it should need to qualify for the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs. Golden Valley has a bye next week before finishing with games against Pitman and Merced.
