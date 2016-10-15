Pacheco routs Livingston after rocky start

David Snapp wasn’t surprised by the slow start.
His Pacheco football team hadn’t had a good week of practice and Livingston was going to be fired up in front of a capacity homecoming crowd.
The Wolves struck for a pair of first-quarter touchdown passes from Eduardo Mendoza, twice taking first-quarter leads. The Panthers answered back each time and eventually settled in. Pacheco struck back with an aerial game of its own as Aric Barton tossed a career-high three touchdowns in a 50-20 victory.
The win sets up a showdown in Los Banos next week between the last two unbeatens with Central Valley coming to Veterans Stadium.
“We let them play for a little bit early in the first quarter,” Snapp said. “We had a sloppy week of practice and then just kind of sleep-walked through the first quarter. Livingston has a couple nice players, but we just wore them down with our depth. It’s hard for them to keep up for four quarters.”
Pacheco (4-3, 2-0 WAC) hit the Wolves with numerous big plays.
Barton connected with Carl Schofield for a pair of TDs, including an 87 yarder. He added a touchdown pass to Marcus Ordunez to close out the victory. Tk Teneng broke an 81-yard run for a score and Cody Allred ran one in from 78 yards out.
“We’d talked a little bit during the week about maybe throwing it more, but really it was more how the game went,” Snapp said. “They were run blitzing us and stacking the middle, so we adjusted to what they were giving us. We weren’t sharp offensively by any stretch, but we did what we had to to get the win.”
Hilmar 44, Hughson 7 in Hilmar – Klay Farris hauled in three touchdown passes from Chase Kindberg as the Yellowjackets (6-1 overall, 2-0 Trans-Valley League) opened up a 30-7 at the half. Farris caught touchdowns passes of 22, 59 and 65 yards.
Gustine 21, Ripon Christian 20 in Ripon – The Reds stopped the Knights on a two-point conversion at the end of the game to preserve the victory. Anthony Smyth and Oliver Perez both scored rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter to give Gustine (4-3, 3-1 Southern League) a 21-7 lead.
Ripon Christian's Willem Hoekstra scored on a 2-yard run to pull the Knights within 21-20, but a failed pass attempt on the two-point conversion ended the game.
Gustine overcame five interceptions.
Delhi 57, Le Grand 7 in Delhi – Fabian Garcia scored three touchdowns for the Hawks, who became the first team in school history to start the season 7-0. Delhi also improved to 4-0 in the SL.
Mariposa 28, Waterford 0 in Waterford – Grizzlies quarterback Colton Weidner ran in two touchdowns and the defense shut down the Wildcats. Josh Land and Warren Shelly added touchdown runs for Mariposa (2-5, 1-3 SL).
Stone Ridge Christian 48, Riverbank 10 in Atwater – The Knights remained one of two unbeaten teams in the area with a victory over the Bruins. Shane Casillas scored his first touchdown of the season since returning from a leg injury.
Washington Union 23, Chowchilla 21 in Easton – The Redskins' comeback bid fell short. First-half turnovers had Chowchilla (6-1, 1-1 North Sequoia League) starting at a 23-0 deficit in the first half. The Redskins cut the lead to 23-7 at the half and pulled to within 23-21 with 1:25 left, but couldn't convert on the two-point conversion. Chowchilla finished with five turnovers.
Dos Palos 35, Coalinga 14 in Coalinga – The Broncos snapped a four-game losing streak with a big win on the road. Dos Palos evened its NSL record at 1-1 and improved to 3-4 on the season.
Chance Benadum scored twice in the victory, including a pick six.
