Five Football Games to Watch

Merced (5-2, 2-1 Central California Conference) at Buhach Colony (4-4, 2-2) – The Thunder have their backs against the wall after last week’s blowout loss at Pitman. Buhach Colony has to finish with wins tonight against Merced and then close the season with a win against Atwater to make the playoffs. The Bears still have their eyes on a possible fourth straight CCC championship and will have to win out to have a chance to split the title.
Los Banos (4-3, 1-1 Western Athletic Conference) at Patterson (1-6, 0-2) – Los Banos is looking to rebound after last week’s 16-8 loss to Central Valley. Los Banos is also in need of two more wins to qualify for the playoffs. That makes this a big matchup for LB to avoid a must-win season finale against Pacheco.
Modesto Christian (3-4, 1-1 Trans-Valley League) at Hilmar (6-1, 2-0) – The Crusaders feature one of the most explosive players in the TVL in running back Chris Brown. The MC star will be a challenge for the hard-hitting Yellowjackets defense. Klay Farris is coming off a monster game last week in which he caught four passes for 159 yards and three touchdowns in a 44-7 win over Hughson.
Stone Ridge Christian (7-0, 3-0 Central California Athletic Alliance) at Millennium (5-1, 2-0) – This matchup could decide the CCAA championship. Stone Ridge Christian is led by senior Jonathan Collazo, who has rushed for 1,022 yards and 15 touchdowns. The Knights backfield is getting healthy with the return of Shane Casillas, who found the end zone last week.
Dos Palos (3-4, 1-1 West Sierra League) at Firebaugh (6-1, 1-1) – The Broncos snapped a four-game losing streak with a big road win at Coalinga last week. Chance Benadum was the hero with three touchdowns for Dos Palos. It seems to be someone different each week for the Broncos.
– Shawn Jansen
