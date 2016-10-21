Big first half helps Merced rout Buhach Colony

The Merced High football team would have had a tough time scripting a better first half.
The Bears flat out looked domimant as they scored on all four offensive possessions, shut out the Buhach Colony offense and also added a defensive score on a 25-yard fumble return by Luis Canelo late in the first quarter.
The result was a 33-point lead by intermission, as the Bears (6-2 overall, 3-1 Central California Conference) routed Buhach Colony 42-13 on Friday night at Dave Honey Stadium.
“Our coaches do a great job of preparing us through the week,” said Merced senior Tanner Pellissier, who caught a 41-yard touchdown pass on the first play of the second quarter. “They put together a great game plan and we stuck to it.”
Bears coach Rob Scheidt rotated quarterbacks Dhameer Warren and Jake Foss for most of the game and both led two scoring drives each in the first half.
Warren capped the Bears opening drive that covered 90 yards, all of which came on the ground, with a 1-yard touchdown run.
After Canelo’s scoop and score extended the lead to 13-0, Merced’s defense forced another Buhach Colony fumble recovered by Keanu Wilkinson at the Bears’ 44-yard line.
Three plays later, Foss hit Pellissier streaking down the field for a 41-yard touchdown pass to give Merced a 20-0 lead early in the second quarter.
“It was just a perfect ball,” Pellissier said. “I was in stride. I didn’t have to slow down at all and it fell right into my arms.”
The rout was on.
Merced star Ulonzo Gilliam had a highlight reel type 55-yard touchdown run called back because of a holding call on the Bears’ next possession. Gilliam still capped off the same drive with a 13-yard run to give the Bears a 27-0 lead.
Gilliam also hauled in a 34-yard touchdown pass from Foss with 39 seconds left in the opening half to give the Bears a 33-0 lead at intermission.
“We had a good start in the locker room before the game,” said Bears running back Rayveon Slaton, who finished with 68 yards on nine carries. “(Gilliam) got us going with a pre-game talk. He’s our Ray Lewis or Brian Dawkins. He gets us going.”
Gilliam finished the game 92 rushing yards on 13 carries and also had 36 yards receiving on three receptions.
“We’re executing, we’re doing really good things,” Scheidt said. “We have this chip on our shoulder where we want to play well and play well all the time.”
Meanwhile, it was a rough start for the Thunder (4-5, 2-3), who were outgained 281 yards to just 110 and turned the ball over three times in the first half.
“We’ve either started out really good or really bad,” said Buhach Colony coach Kevin Navarra, whose team may still have a chance to qualify for the playoffs if they can finish with five wins. “We dug a hole for ourselves. I’ll give our kids credit. We keep fighting. We don’t quit no matter what the score is.”
The Thunder did find the end zone twice in the second half as Alex Andrade scored on a 4-yard run and Andrew Morris hooked up with Irik Dobbins for an 80-yard touchdown pass.
Warren finished with 78 yards rushing for Merced and Foss completed 8-of-10 passes for 157 yards and the two touchdowns.
The Bears gashed the Thunder on the ground, rushing for 317 yards as a team on only 34 carries for a robust 9.3 yards per carry.
“We’re playing really well,” Scheidt said. “I think defensively we kept them on the field on third and fourth down a couple times on penalties and mistakes. We jumped offsides and we got called for a face mask. We talked about trying to clean that up.”
While Buhach Colony has a bye next week, Merced travels to face Turlock in a key matchup.
“That’s a big game,” Slaton said. “Biggest game of the year. I’m going to go home and start watching film tonight.”
Shawn Jansen: 209-385-2462, @MSSsports
Comments