Football Roundup: Velasquez leads Turlock to blowout win over Atwater

Danny Velasquez threw for four touchdowns and ran for another as the Turlock High football team defeated Atwater 59-12 on Friday night at Joe Debely Stadium.
The Falcons (0-8, 0-4 Central California Conference) limited Turlock to just a Dallin Tilby 21-yard field goal in the first quarter.
However, Velasquez and company came alive in the second quarter with 35 points. Velasquez connected on touchdowns with Mustafa Noel-Johnson, Dustin Grein and Jordan Porter. Tyler Etharidge and Velasquez also scored on the ground.
Etharidge added two more touchdown runs in the third quarter.
Alex Garcia accounted for both of the Falcons’ touchdowns. Garcia returned a kickoff 99 yards for a score in the third quarter that cut the Turlock lead to 52-6. Garcia added a 4-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
The Bulldogs (6-2, 4-0) will host Merced next week. The Falcons will host El Capitan.
Pitman 31, El Capitan 0 in Merced – The Gauchos (2-7 overall, 1-4 CCC) kept the game close, only trailing 14-0 at the half. However, the Pride (8-0, 4-0) broke the game open with second-half touchdown runs from Jacob Perez and Mehki Anker. The Gauchos have only scored seven points in the last four weeks.
Hilmar 45, Modesto Christian 28 in Hilmar – Cody Rentfro rushed for 137 yards and three touchdowns as the Yellowjackets pulled away from the Crusaders.
Hilmar (7-1 overall, 3-0 Trans-Valley League) jumped out to a 21-7 lead after Klay Farris hauled in a 5-yard touchdown pass from Chase Kindberg late in the first quarter.
Modesto Christian answered with a pair of touchdown passes from Chris Brown to Emoni Karrigen in the second quarter to tie the game at 21-all. Karrigen caught three touchdowns in the game.
The Yellowjackets outscored MC 24 to 7 the rest of the way. Kindberg completed 14-of-26 passes for 148 yards and two touchdowns. Kelby Peres hauled in eight catches for 107 yards. Farris also intercepted three passes on defense.
Ceres 48, Livingston 28 in Ceres – Chris Lubinsky completed 22-of-30 passes for 306 yards and five touchdowns as the Bulldogs improved to 4-4 overall and 2-1 in the Western Athletic Conference. Connor Johnson and Marcellus Boykins-Hall both finished with over 100 yards receiving and two touchdowns for Ceres. Johnson hauled in eight catches for 118 yards. Boykins-Hall caught six passes for 115 yards.
Los Banos 48, Patterson 34 in Patterson – Daniel Gurrero and Christian Corral hooked up for touchdown passes of 51, 56 and 29 yards in the first half as the Tigers (5-3, 2-1 WAC) got a big bounce-back performance on the road.
Mason Leao had a tremendous all-around game for LB, rushing for a pair of scores and recording a team-high 11 tackles and two sacks on defense.
Mariposa 28, Ripon Christian 14 in Ripon – Josh Land ran for two fourth-quarter touchdowns as the Grizzlies (3-5, 2-3 Southern League) outscored the Knights 21-0 in the final quarter to erase a seven-point deficit. Mariposa quarterback Colton Weidner passed for 207 yards, including a 20-yard touchdown pass to Preston Scherf and a 32-yard scoring strike to Cole Battles.
Gustine 46, Le Grand 19 in Le Grand – Oliver Perez ran in a 20-yard touchdown and Anthony Smyth caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from Trever Flores as the Reds pulled away for the Bulldogs in the second half.
Le Grand (0-8, 0-5 SL) cut the Gustine lead to 19-14 in the third quarter as Beto Marquez threw a 3-yard touchdown to Ian Perez and then Marquez returned an interception 24 yards for a touchdown on defense.
Perez added a 32-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter as the Reds improved to 5-3 overall and 4-1 in the SL.
The 19 points was a season high for Le Grand, which got a third-quarter, 49-yard touchdown pass from Marquez to Johnathan Maldonado.
Stone Ridge Christian 49, Millennium 20 in Tracy – Shane Casillas scored on touchdown runs of 9 and 74 yards, and Cole Houweling returned a punt 50 yards for a touchdown to help the Knights pull away from the Falcons to stand all alone atop the Central California Athletic Alliance standings at 8-0 overall and 4-0 in conference.
Dos Palos 28, Firebaugh 0 in Firebaugh – Christopher Defrancesco and Hunter Hogue each scored touchdowns on the ground in the first half to give the Broncos a 14-0 lead at intermission and Dos Palos shut out the Eagles for its second straight win. The Broncos improved to 4-4 overall and 2-1 in the West Sierra League.
