Local Football Boxscores

Football
High School
Merced 42, Buhach Colony 13
Buhach Colony
0
0
6
7
—
13
Merced
13
20
9
0
—
42
First Quarter
Mer – Dhameer Warren 1 run (Jake Foss kick)
Mer – Luis Canelo 25 fumble return (kick blocked)
Second Quarter
Mer – Tanner Pellissier 41 pass from Foss (Foss kick)
Mer – Ulonzo Gilliam 13 run (Foss kick)
Mer – Gilliam 34 pass from Foss (kick failed)
Third Quarter
BC – Alex Andrade 4 run (pass failed)
Mer – Paul Scoggins 18 run (Foss kick)
Mer – Safety (Stephen Williams blocked punt out of end zone)
Fourth Quarter
BC – Irik Dobbins 80 pass from Andrew Morris (Zachary Sawyer kick)
Records: Buhach Colony 4-5, 2-3 CCC. Merced 6-2, 3-1.
JV – Merced won 28-16.
Turlock 59, Atwater 12
Atwater
0
0
6
6
—
12
Turlock
3
35
14
7
—
59
First Quarter
T – Dallin Tilby 21 FG
Second Quarter
T – Mustafa Noel-Johnson 11 pass from Danny Velasquez (kick failed)
T – Velasquez 1 run (Cameron Sherwood pass from Velasquez)
T – Tyler Etharidge 8 run (Tilby kick)
T – Dustin Grein 23 pass from Velasquez (Tilby kick)
T – Jordan Porter 32 pass from Velasquez (Tilby kick)
Third Quarter
T – Etharidge 2 pass from Velasquez (Tilby kick)
T – Etharidge 23 run (Tilby kick)
A – A. Garcia 99 TD kickoff return (run failed)
Fourth Quarter
A – Garcia 4 run (pass failed)
T – Dominic Nunes 52 run (Tilby kick)
Records: Turlock (6-2, 4-0 CCC); Atwater (0-8, 0-4 CCC)
Central Valley 37, Pacheco 16
Central Valley
0
10
0
27
—
37
Pacheco
0
0
0
16
—
16
Second Quarter
CV – Gerardo Solorzano 19 run (Angel Lopez kick)
CV – Lopez 48 field goal
Fourth Quarter
CV – Willie Soriano 3 run (Kick failed)
P – Carl Schofield 11 pass from Aric Barton (Barton run)
CV – Soriano 52 run (Lopez kick)
CV – Gabriel Quezada 14 fumble return (Lopez kick)
P – Schofield 22 pass from Barton (Marcus Ordunez passfrom Barton)
CV – Jonathan Barragan 41 run (Lopez kick)
Records: Central Valley 7-1, 3-0 WAC; Pacheco 4-4, 2-1 WAC.
JV – Pacheco 54-6.
Los Banos 48, Patterson 34
Los Banos
6
20
15
7
—
48
Patterson
14
6
7
7
—
34
First Quarter
P – Gabe Sanchez 45 run (Allen Godinez kick)
LB – Daniel Guerrero 51 pass from Christian Corral (Kick failed)
P – Phabian Portillo 41 pass from Sanchez (Godinez kick)
Second Quarter
LB – Guerrero 56 pass from Corral (Kick failed)
LB – Guerrero 29 pass from Corral (Chris Kyles run)
LB – Mason Leao 1 run (Kick failed)
P – Kevin Todd 18 interception return (Kick failed)
Third Quarter
LB – Leao 21 run (Corral run)
LB – Harvin Manzanarez 86 fumble return (Anthony Caballero kick)
P – Anthony Herrera 4 run (Godinez)
Fourth Quarter
LB – Albert Solario 7 run (Caballero kick)
P – Keleti 22 pass from Sanchez (Godinez kick)
Records: Los Banos 5-3, 2-1 WAC; Patterson 1-7, 0-3 WAC.
JV – Patterson 28-21.
Mariposa 28, Ripon Christian 14
Mariposa
0
7
0
21
—
28
Ripon Chr.
14
0
0
0
—
14
First Quarter
RC – Michael Kamps 4 run (Jadon Vander Molen kick)
RC – Kamps 19 pass from Willem Hoekstra (Vander Molen kick)
Second Quarter
M – Preston Scherf 20 pass from Colton Weidner (Leo Kari kick)
Fourth Quarter
M – Josh Land 34 run (Kari kick)
M – Cole Battles 32 pass from Weidner (Kick fail)
M – Land 20 run (Battles pass from Weidner)
Records: Mariposa (3-5, 2-3 SL); RC (2-6, 1-4 SL)
JV: Ripon Christian 15, Mariposa 6.
Hilmar 45, Modesto Christian 28
Modesto Chr.
7
14
0
7
—
28
Hilmar
21
7
7
10
—
45
First Quarter
MC – Emoni Karriem 50 pass from Chris Brown (Rachel Smith kick)
H – Cody Rentfro 32 run (Missael Gutierrez kick)
H – Carter Azevedo 2 run (Gutierrez kick)
H – Klay Farris 5 pass from Chase Kindberg (Gutierrez kick)
Second Quarter
MC – Karriem 12 pass from Brown (Smith kick)
MC – Karriem 29 pass from Brown (Smith kick)
H – Azevedo 23 pass from Kindberg (Gutierrez kick)
Third Quarter
H – Rentfro 60 run (Gutierrez kick)
Fourth Quarter
H – Gutierrez 20 FG
H – Rentfro 11 run (Gutierrez kick)
MC – Brown 52 run (Smith kick)
Records: Hilmar (7-1, 3-0 TVL), Modesto Christian (3-5, 1-2 TVL)
JV: Modesto Christian 14, Hilmar 13
Comments