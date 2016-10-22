High School Football

October 22, 2016 10:04 PM

Local Football Boxscores

Football

High School

Merced 42, Buhach Colony 13

Buhach Colony

0

0

6

7

13

Merced

13

20

9

0

42

First Quarter

Mer – Dhameer Warren 1 run (Jake Foss kick)

Mer – Luis Canelo 25 fumble return (kick blocked)

Second Quarter

Mer – Tanner Pellissier 41 pass from Foss (Foss kick)

Mer – Ulonzo Gilliam 13 run (Foss kick)

Mer – Gilliam 34 pass from Foss (kick failed)

Third Quarter

BC – Alex Andrade 4 run (pass failed)

Mer – Paul Scoggins 18 run (Foss kick)

Mer – Safety (Stephen Williams blocked punt out of end zone)

Fourth Quarter

BC – Irik Dobbins 80 pass from Andrew Morris (Zachary Sawyer kick)

Records: Buhach Colony 4-5, 2-3 CCC. Merced 6-2, 3-1.

JV – Merced won 28-16.

Turlock 59, Atwater 12

Atwater

0

0

6

6

12

Turlock

3

35

14

7

59

First Quarter

T – Dallin Tilby 21 FG

Second Quarter

T – Mustafa Noel-Johnson 11 pass from Danny Velasquez (kick failed)

T – Velasquez 1 run (Cameron Sherwood pass from Velasquez)

T – Tyler Etharidge 8 run (Tilby kick)

T – Dustin Grein 23 pass from Velasquez (Tilby kick)

T – Jordan Porter 32 pass from Velasquez (Tilby kick)

Third Quarter

T – Etharidge 2 pass from Velasquez (Tilby kick)

T – Etharidge 23 run (Tilby kick)

A – A. Garcia 99 TD kickoff return (run failed)

Fourth Quarter

A – Garcia 4 run (pass failed)

T – Dominic Nunes 52 run (Tilby kick)

Records: Turlock (6-2, 4-0 CCC); Atwater (0-8, 0-4 CCC)

Central Valley 37, Pacheco 16

Central Valley

0

10

0

27

37

Pacheco

0

0

0

16

16

Second Quarter

CV – Gerardo Solorzano 19 run (Angel Lopez kick)

CV – Lopez 48 field goal

Fourth Quarter

CV – Willie Soriano 3 run (Kick failed)

P – Carl Schofield 11 pass from Aric Barton (Barton run)

CV – Soriano 52 run (Lopez kick)

CV – Gabriel Quezada 14 fumble return (Lopez kick)

P – Schofield 22 pass from Barton (Marcus Ordunez passfrom Barton)

CV – Jonathan Barragan 41 run (Lopez kick)

Records: Central Valley 7-1, 3-0 WAC; Pacheco 4-4, 2-1 WAC.

JV – Pacheco 54-6.

Los Banos 48, Patterson 34

Los Banos

6

20

15

7

48

Patterson

14

6

7

7

34

First Quarter

P – Gabe Sanchez 45 run (Allen Godinez kick)

LB – Daniel Guerrero 51 pass from Christian Corral (Kick failed)

P – Phabian Portillo 41 pass from Sanchez (Godinez kick)

Second Quarter

LB – Guerrero 56 pass from Corral (Kick failed)

LB – Guerrero 29 pass from Corral (Chris Kyles run)

LB – Mason Leao 1 run (Kick failed)

P – Kevin Todd 18 interception return (Kick failed)

Third Quarter

LB – Leao 21 run (Corral run)

LB – Harvin Manzanarez 86 fumble return (Anthony Caballero kick)

P – Anthony Herrera 4 run (Godinez)

Fourth Quarter

LB – Albert Solario 7 run (Caballero kick)

P – Keleti 22 pass from Sanchez (Godinez kick)

Records: Los Banos 5-3, 2-1 WAC; Patterson 1-7, 0-3 WAC.

JV – Patterson 28-21.

Mariposa 28, Ripon Christian 14

Mariposa

0

7

0

21

28

Ripon Chr.

14

0

0

0

14

First Quarter

RC – Michael Kamps 4 run (Jadon Vander Molen kick)

RC – Kamps 19 pass from Willem Hoekstra (Vander Molen kick)

Second Quarter

M – Preston Scherf 20 pass from Colton Weidner (Leo Kari kick)

Fourth Quarter

M – Josh Land 34 run (Kari kick)

M – Cole Battles 32 pass from Weidner (Kick fail)

M – Land 20 run (Battles pass from Weidner)

Records: Mariposa (3-5, 2-3 SL); RC (2-6, 1-4 SL)

JV: Ripon Christian 15, Mariposa 6.

Hilmar 45, Modesto Christian 28

Modesto Chr.

7

14

0

7

28

Hilmar

21

7

7

10

45

First Quarter

MC – Emoni Karriem 50 pass from Chris Brown (Rachel Smith kick)

H – Cody Rentfro 32 run (Missael Gutierrez kick)

H – Carter Azevedo 2 run (Gutierrez kick)

H – Klay Farris 5 pass from Chase Kindberg (Gutierrez kick)

Second Quarter

MC – Karriem 12 pass from Brown (Smith kick)

MC – Karriem 29 pass from Brown (Smith kick)

H – Azevedo 23 pass from Kindberg (Gutierrez kick)

Third Quarter

H – Rentfro 60 run (Gutierrez kick)

Fourth Quarter

H – Gutierrez 20 FG

H – Rentfro 11 run (Gutierrez kick)

MC – Brown 52 run (Smith kick)

Records: Hilmar (7-1, 3-0 TVL), Modesto Christian (3-5, 1-2 TVL)

JV: Modesto Christian 14, Hilmar 13

