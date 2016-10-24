Merced’s Foss expected to start against Turlock

All signs are pointing to Merced High senior Jake Foss returning to his starting quarterback role on Friday night when the Bears face Turlock in a key Central California Conference matchup at Joe Debely Stadium.
Foss was originally ruled out for the season after he torn his labrum in his throwing shoulder in the season opener against Del Campo.
After consulting with doctors, Foss decided to postpone surgery until after the season and has been working with a physical therapist to regain strength in his shoulder.
Merced coach Rob Scheidt has been easing Foss into the lineup the past couple weeks, starting with Foss taking some snaps late in the game against Atwater on Sept. 30 progressing to rotating offensive series with sophomore quarterback Dhameer Warren the past two weeks against El Capitan and Buhach Colony.
Foss completed 8-of-10 passes for 157 yards and two touchdowns in the Bears’ 42-13 win over Buhach Colony last week. Foss also threw two touchdowns against El Capitan two weeks ago.
“Tonight was the next step and then we’ll make a decision with where Jake is,” said Scheidt after Friday’s win. “I think being able to play Dhameer on defense makes us a deeper team. I think we can throw the ball a little more with Jake.”
With Warren and Foss rotating each series last week, Merced only attempted four passes with Warren at quarterback. Warren is more of a threat to run, rushing for 78 yards on just five carries against the Thunder.
Since taking over at starter, Merced is 6-1 with Warren at quarterback. The sophomore showed the future looks bright for the Bears with him at quarterback, throwing 10 touchdowns and just two interceptions.
Warren will likely still see time at quarterback in the Bears’ rogue package, which is similar to a wildcat formation. Scheidt was using running back Ulonzo Gilliam as the quarterback in the rogue package.
Buhach Colony honors veterans
The Buhach Colony High football team honored military veterans by wearing camouflage jerseys for the first time on Friday night against Merced.
On the back of the jerseys the words honor, sacrifice and courage were printed.
Meanwhile, the Thunder coaching staff wore shirts honoring former Buhach Colony player Joshua Pickard, who was a Marine killed in Iraq in 2006.
Pickard is also the nephew of Merced coach Rob Scheidt.
Merced moving closer to building on-campus stadium
The Merced football program took a big step in building its own on-campus stadium on Friday with the sale of the land donated to the program by Greg Hostetler in December of 2014.
The land was purchased for $1.1 million. After paying taxes and other fees, Scheidt was able to deposit a check for $955,000.
“It’s good. It’s exciting,” Scheidt said. “It’s starting to feel real.”
The cost of the new stadium, which would be built where the practice football field is located, is estimated between $2.8 to $3 million.
The sale also means Scheidt can finally cut his hair. Scheidt pledged he wouldn’t cut his hair until the land was sold and hasn’t had a haircut since December of 2014.
“I am cutting it,” Scheidt said. “It’s just a matter of when.”
Buhach Colony’s playoff hopes fading
Most projections had Buhach Colony possibly making the playoffs as a five-win team last week. Those projections will likely change this week.
Laguna Creek upsetting Kennedy 19-6 in the Metropolitan League last week could propel Laguna Creek into the playoffs if the Cardinals win their last two games, which they would be favored in.
Benicia defeating Vanden 36-28 also didn’t help the Thunder. Benicia’s wins likely means the Solano County Athletic Conference will have three teams make the playoffs instead of two.
Buhach Colony coach Kevin Navarra says the Thunder would welcome a chance to play in the playoffs even if it means going on the road to face a Sacramento heavyweight.
“It would mean a lot to this group,” Navarra said. “Our seniors have done a good job being leaders and we have a lot of young guys who would be able to get some valuable playoff experience. It would be a lot like our 2009 team making the playoffs for the first time. I guess we would take on that Pat Hill mentality: we’ll take on anyone, at any place at any time.”
According to Sac-Joaquin Section director of communications Will DeBoard’s latest projections, no 5-5 teams will make the field as an at-large. That can change in the final two weeks. The line could also keep rising, which would keep a few 6-4 teams out of the playoffs.
Shawn Jansen: 209-385-2462, @MSSsports
