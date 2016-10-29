Merced can’t overcome slow start at Turlock

The last couple years Merced High has been the one hurdle the Turlock football team couldn’t get over. The Bulldogs had lost four straight games to the Bears and settled for second place the last two seasons.
Turlock finally dethroned the three-time Central California Conference champions with a 27-20 victory on Friday night at Joe Debely Stadium to set up a winner-take-all Harvest Bowl next week against undefeated Pitman.
“They’ve had our number the lats two years,” said Turlock coach James Peterson, whose team won their seventh consecutive game to improve to 7-2 overall and 5-0 in the CCC. “We’ve finished second place to them when we’ve had A-plus talent. Merced’s had A-plus talent too. It just seemed to go in their favor at the end of the game when we played them.”
Turlock won Friday’s matchup in the trenches as Turlock’s big men won the battle on both sides of the ball. Merced’s explosive running attack was shut down by the Bulldogs defense and the Turlock offensive line paved the way for the Bulldogs to rush for 238, including a pair of touchdowns by quarterback Danny Velasquez.
Turlock held Merced star Ulonzo Gilliam, who came in averaging 152 yards per game, to just 59 yards on 13 carries. The Bears were held to just 61 yards rushing as a team.
“We couldn’t run the ball,” said Merced coach Rob Scheidt, whose team dropped to 6-3 and 3-2. “We had a tough time up front. I don’t think we did a good job evaluating how they were up front during the week.”
Velasquez’s ability to create the big play was the difference in the first half for Turlock, which took a 17-6 lead into intermission.
The two teams were even on offense through the first two quarters with the Bulldogs holding a 172 to 162 yard edge. However, when Velasquez was able to break containment against the Merced defense he made them pay.
The Turlock senior was able to get around the right end and down the sideline for a 55-yard touchdown run to help the Bulldogs answer a 10-yard touchdown run by Merced quarterback Jake Foss in the second quarter.
After Turlock stopped a fake punt by Merced, the Bulldogs took over at the Bears’ 41-yard line. Two plays later, Velasquez was able to scramble out of the pocket to his left to extend a play and fired a 30-yard scoring strike to Dustin Grein to give Turlock a 17-6 lead with 2:22 left in the first half.
“Those big plays in the first half were the difference in the game,” Scheidt said. “Both times we had perimeter breakdowns. One time a guy tripped and the other time we played the wrong shoulder.”
Meanwhile, Merced couldn’t come up with the big plays when it had opportunities in the first half.
The Bears had an open touchdown on a trick play, with Gilliam throwing a pass after a reverse, but he couldn’t connect with a wide open Dhameer Warren down field. Late in the half, Merced also had a drive stall when Tanner Pellissier couldn’t bring in a Foss pass deep in Turlock territory on fourth down.
The Turlock defense continued to stifle the Bears offense in the second half, forcing two punts and a turnover on downs as the Bulldogs extended the lead to 24-6 on a 12-yard run by Velasquez in the third quarter.
“We knew Rayveon (Slaton) and Gilliam were great running backs,” said Turlock outside linebacker Mustafa Noel-Johnson, who had a sack and was all over the field for the Bulldogs. “We wanted to account for the cutback lane and the hole they were running to each time.”
Merced rallied late in the fourth quarter as Foss threw an 18-yard touchdown to Pellissier and a 19-yard touchdown to Stephen Williams that pulled the Bears within 27-20 with 2:22 remaining. Foss completed 19-of-32 passes for 226 yards.
Turlock held on as Marco Lopez recovered an onside kick attempt and the Turlock offense was able to get a first down and run out the clock.
The stage is now set for the biggest Harvest Bowl in the history of the series between Turlock and Pitman.
“Our coaches told us our last two games are both championship games,” Noel-Johnson said. “We were able to get past this championship game and now next week is another one.”
Merced will finish the season in the Battle for the Mayor’s Cup against Golden Valley at Veterans Stadium with the Cougars needing a win to qualify for the playoffs.
“(Golden Valley) is right in the thick of it,” Scheidt said. “We’re going to have to be ready to play because they are going to come after us.”
Shawn Jansen: 209-385-2462, @MSSsports
Comments