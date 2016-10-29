Football roundup: Pacheco survives shootout with Ceres

David Snapp suspected what Ceres was going to do.
The Bulldogs had run a two-point conversion against Pacheco a year ago in which quarterback Chris Lubinsky rolled right. Snapp said his squad fell back into coverage and Lubinsky continued to roll straight into the end zone.
With 10-seconds remaining and Ceres down a point and going for the win, Snapp believed some incarnation of the same play was coming. The Panthers called timeout and brought heat from the backside, forcing Lubinsky to scramble. The Bulldog senior made a throw off of his back foot and a diving effort in the end zone came up empty as Pacheco held on for a 42-41 victory at Veterans Stadium.
“Our safety, Shane Barton, busted through and almost sacked him on the play,” Snapp said “The pressure forced an awkward throw and fortunately it hit the turf. The kids know that we made this one way more interesting than it needed to be, but at the end of the day, it’s all about winning and we found a way to get it done.”
The Panther offense did what it set out to do, scoring on six of its eight possessions in the game. After fumbling on its opening possession, Pacheco (5-4, 3-1 WAC) responded with three straight scoring drives to close the half. Aric Barton threw touchdown passes to Marcus Ordunez and Carl Schofield and Tk Teneng added a rushing score to make it 21-21 at the break.
The Pacheco ground game kept rolling after the break with another Teneng touchdown run and a pair from Cody Allred. Allred tied the score with a 38-yard score midway through the fourth quarter and then put Pacheco up 42-35 with 2 minutes to play.
The victory sets up a showdown next week with Los Banos in the Crosstown Clash. A win would give the Panthers second place in the WAC and secure their place in the playoffs.
“A game against your rival the last week of the season with the playoffs on the line. You can’t ask for any more than that,” Snapp said.
Los Banos 35, Livingston 0 in Livingston – Dustin Caropreso got the fast start he was looking for as the Tigers (6-3, 3-1 WAC) built a 35-0 lead at the break and never looked back in a win over the Wolves (1-8, 0-4 WAC).
Chris Kyles rushed for a career high 228 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries. Quarterback Christian Corral added 209 passing yards and two more scores.
Chowchilla 40, Sierra Tollhouse 10 in Tollhouse – Cody Woolsey had touchdown passes of 75 and 92 yards as the Redskins (7-1, 2-1 NSL) bounced back from their first loss of the season with a road rout of Sierra.
The win sets up a showdown with Liberty of Madera next week with a share of the NSL title up for grabs.
Le Grand 19, Ripon Christian 14 in Le Grand – Rigo Mares triumphantly returned to the Bulldog lineup, hauling in touchdown passes of 71 and 55 yards to help lead LG (1-8, 1-5 SL) to its first win of the season.
Beto Marquez was 13-of-20 passing for 245 yards and Julian Diaz added a 15-yard TD run with 1:59 to play to claim the victory.
Orestimba 33, Delhi 26 in Newman – The Warriors scored twice in the fourth quarter to pull out a big home win and secure their second straight SL title.
Jesse Flores returned to action after being out the last couple weeks and caught a 70-yard touchdown pass that gave the Hawks (7-2, 4-2 SL) a 19-12 lead in the fourth quarter.
Dos Palos 41, Tranquillity 0 in Dos Palos – Tre Walker pounded out three rushing touchdowns as the Broncos (5-4, 3-1 WSL) won their third straight.
Jonathan Hernandez added TD passes to Armando Vega and Rodney Miller as DP got back over .500.
Waterford 26, Gustine 21 in Waterford – The Reds’ playoff hopes were put in doubt as they were upset by the Wildcats on the road.
Gustine (5-4, 4-2 SL) is going to need a win in their regular season finale against rival Orestimba in the Battle for the Chief.
Fresno Christian 20, Stone Ridge Christian 12 in Fresno -- The Knights dropped their first game of the season despite two rushing touchdowns from Jonathan Collazo. The Knights senior scored on a 40-yard run to tie the score at 6-6 early in the second quarter, Fresno Christian returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown to take a 14-6 lead.
Collazo's second touchdown cut the lead to 14-12 in the second half, but the Eagles (8-1) held off the Knights (8-1).
Hilmar 44, Mountain House 28 in Tracy – Chase Kindberg and Klay Farris hooked up on a pair of first-half touchdown passes as the Yellowjackets (8-1, 4-0 CCC) continued their roll through the TVL.
It sets up an undefeated showdown in Ripon next week with the TVL title on the line.
