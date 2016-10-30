High School Football

October 30, 2016 8:54 AM

Week 10 Scores

Central California Conference

Turlock 27, Merced 20

Pitman 35, Golden Valley 21

El Capitan 35, Atwater 21

Western Athletic Conference

Central Valley 21, Patterson 7

Pacheco 42, Ceres 41

Los Banos 35, Livingston 0

Trans-Valley League

Modesto Christian 33, Escalon 32

Ripon 34, Hughson 0

Hilmar 44, Mountain House 28

Southern League

Orestimba 33, Delhi 26

Le Grand 19, Ripon Christian 14

Denair 26, Mariposa 12

Waterford 26, Gustine 21

Central California Athletic Alliance

Brookside Christian 64, Turlock Christian 20

Millennium 20, Sierra Ridge/ROP 0

Nonconference

Big Valley Christian 25, Riverbank 14

Fresno Christian 20, Stone Ridge Christian 12

North Sequoia League

Chowchilla 40, Sierra 10

Liberty 41, Kerman 26

West Sierra League

Dos Palos 41, Tranquillity 0

Firebaugh 49, Avenal 0

Mendota 14, Coalinga 6

Week 11 Schedule

Central California Conference

Merced at Golden Valley, 7 p.m.

Pitman at Turlock, 7 p.m.

Buhach Colony at Atwater, 7 p.m.

Western Athletic Conference

Central Valley at Ceres, 7 p.m.

Pacheco at Los Banos, 7 p.m.

Patterson at Livingston, 7 p.m.

Trans-Valley League

Escalon at Hughson, 7:30 p.m.

Hilmar at Ripon, 7:30 p.m.

Modesto Christian at Mountain House, 7:30 p.m.

Southern League

Delhi at Ripon Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Gustine at Orestimba, 7:30 p.m.

Le Grand at Mariposa, 7:30 p.m.

Waterford at Denair, 7:30 p.m.

Central California Athletic Alliance

Stone Ridge Christian at Big Valley Christian, 7 p.m.

North Sequoia League

Liberty at Chowchilla, 7 p.m.

Washington Union at Kerman, 7 p.m.

West Sierra League

Avenal at Dos Palos, 7:30 p.m.

Firebaugh at Coalinga, 7:30 p.m.

Mendota at Tranquillity, 7:30 p.m.

