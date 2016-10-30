Week 10 Scores

Central California Conference
Turlock 27, Merced 20
Pitman 35, Golden Valley 21
El Capitan 35, Atwater 21
Western Athletic Conference
Central Valley 21, Patterson 7
Pacheco 42, Ceres 41
Los Banos 35, Livingston 0
Trans-Valley League
Modesto Christian 33, Escalon 32
Ripon 34, Hughson 0
Hilmar 44, Mountain House 28
Southern League
Orestimba 33, Delhi 26
Le Grand 19, Ripon Christian 14
Denair 26, Mariposa 12
Waterford 26, Gustine 21
Central California Athletic Alliance
Brookside Christian 64, Turlock Christian 20
Millennium 20, Sierra Ridge/ROP 0
Nonconference
Big Valley Christian 25, Riverbank 14
Fresno Christian 20, Stone Ridge Christian 12
North Sequoia League
Chowchilla 40, Sierra 10
Liberty 41, Kerman 26
West Sierra League
Dos Palos 41, Tranquillity 0
Firebaugh 49, Avenal 0
Mendota 14, Coalinga 6
Week 11 Schedule
Central California Conference
Merced at Golden Valley, 7 p.m.
Pitman at Turlock, 7 p.m.
Buhach Colony at Atwater, 7 p.m.
Western Athletic Conference
Central Valley at Ceres, 7 p.m.
Pacheco at Los Banos, 7 p.m.
Patterson at Livingston, 7 p.m.
Trans-Valley League
Escalon at Hughson, 7:30 p.m.
Hilmar at Ripon, 7:30 p.m.
Modesto Christian at Mountain House, 7:30 p.m.
Southern League
Delhi at Ripon Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Gustine at Orestimba, 7:30 p.m.
Le Grand at Mariposa, 7:30 p.m.
Waterford at Denair, 7:30 p.m.
Central California Athletic Alliance
Stone Ridge Christian at Big Valley Christian, 7 p.m.
North Sequoia League
Liberty at Chowchilla, 7 p.m.
Washington Union at Kerman, 7 p.m.
West Sierra League
Avenal at Dos Palos, 7:30 p.m.
Firebaugh at Coalinga, 7:30 p.m.
Mendota at Tranquillity, 7:30 p.m.
Comments