High School Football

November 2, 2016 5:39 PM

Merced-area high school football statistical leaders through Oct. 29

Passing

Name

School

Cmp

Att

Yds

TD

Int

League

Kindberg

Hilmar

103

185

1,578

19

6

TVL

Reid

El Capitan

99

172

1,507

10

8

CCC

Weidner

Mariposa

116

236

1,456

10

9

SL

Barton

Pacheco

79

131

1,300

17

6

WAC

Corral

Los Banos

97

181

1,260

8

5

WAC

Mendoza

Livingston

92

198

1,169

9

16

WAC

Muzquiz

Golden Valley

77

141

1,093

13

2

CCC

Rushing

Name

School

Yds

Att

TDs

League

Perez

Gustine

1,353

156

11

SL

Teneng

Pacheco

1,336

168

17

WAC

Collazo

Stone Ridge Chr.

1,264

101

18

CCAA

Gilliam

Merced

1,254

114

17

CCC

Rentfro

Hilmar

1,238

143

10

TVL

Land

Mariposa

1,038

145

10

SL

Kyles

Los Banos

989

146

8

WAC

Receptions

Name

School

Rec

Yds

TDs

League

Schofield

Pacheco

35

526

7

WAC

Peres

Hilmar

34

503

1

TVL

Caballero

Los Banos

32

319

1

WAC

Reid

El Capitan

29

571

6

CCC

Guerrero

Los Banos

29

561

7

WAC

Scherf

Mariposa

27

354

2

SL

Parris

Hilmar

26

598

12

TVL

Sacks

Name

School

Sacks

League

Morse

Golden Valley

7

CCC

Burke

Hilmar

6.5

TVL

Perales

Merced

6

CCC

Becerra

Merced

6

CCC

Garza

Pacheco

4

WAC

Lesui

Pacheco

4

WAC

Interceptions

Name

School

Int

Yds

TDs

League

Shields

Chowchilla

6

215

2

NSL

Munoz

Pacheco

5

40

0

WAC

Miranda

Delhi

4

126

1

SL

Kari

Mariposa

4

92

0

SL

Related content

High School Football

Comments

Videos

Sean & Shawn Show: Small School Predictions for Week 10

View more video

Sports Videos