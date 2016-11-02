Merced-area high school football statistical leaders through Oct. 29

Passing
Name
School
Cmp
Att
Yds
TD
Int
League
Kindberg
Hilmar
103
185
1,578
19
6
TVL
Reid
El Capitan
99
172
1,507
10
8
CCC
Weidner
Mariposa
116
236
1,456
10
9
SL
Barton
Pacheco
79
131
1,300
17
6
WAC
Corral
Los Banos
97
181
1,260
8
5
WAC
Mendoza
Livingston
92
198
1,169
9
16
WAC
Muzquiz
Golden Valley
77
141
1,093
13
2
CCC
Rushing
Name
School
Yds
Att
TDs
League
Perez
Gustine
1,353
156
11
SL
Teneng
Pacheco
1,336
168
17
WAC
Collazo
Stone Ridge Chr.
1,264
101
18
CCAA
Gilliam
Merced
1,254
114
17
CCC
Rentfro
Hilmar
1,238
143
10
TVL
Land
Mariposa
1,038
145
10
SL
Kyles
Los Banos
989
146
8
WAC
Receptions
Name
School
Rec
Yds
TDs
League
Schofield
Pacheco
35
526
7
WAC
Peres
Hilmar
34
503
1
TVL
Caballero
Los Banos
32
319
1
WAC
Reid
El Capitan
29
571
6
CCC
Guerrero
Los Banos
29
561
7
WAC
Scherf
Mariposa
27
354
2
SL
Parris
Hilmar
26
598
12
TVL
Sacks
Name
School
Sacks
League
Morse
Golden Valley
7
CCC
Burke
Hilmar
6.5
TVL
Perales
Merced
6
CCC
Becerra
Merced
6
CCC
Garza
Pacheco
4
WAC
Lesui
Pacheco
4
WAC
Interceptions
Name
School
Int
Yds
TDs
League
Shields
Chowchilla
6
215
2
NSL
Munoz
Pacheco
5
40
0
WAC
Miranda
Delhi
4
126
1
SL
Kari
Mariposa
4
92
0
SL
Comments