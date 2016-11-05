Buhach Colony scores 72 points in Bloss Bowl blowout

It didn’t take long for the Buhach Colony High football team to seize control of Bloss Bowl XI on Friday night.
The Thunder needed just 16 seconds to score the first of 10 touchdowns on the night as the Thunder rolled to a 72-0 win over Atwater at Dave Honey Stadium.
“I think we came out healthy and focused after having that week off with the bye,” said Buhach Colony coach Kevin Navarra, whose team finished the regular season at 5-5 overall and 3-3 in the Central California Conference.
The Thunder scored 47 points in the first quarter.
It started with a trick play, as quarterback Clay Abrams threw a backward pass to backup quarterback Andrew Morris, who then fired a 60-yard scoring strike to Edgar Olvera 16 seconds into the game.
Abrams did some damage himself through the air, tossing three first-quarter touchdowns.
Buhach Colony finished with 331 rushing yards as a team on 25 carries. Abrams and Morris combined for 179 passing yards and the four touchdown passes. Morris also hauled in a touchdown pass from Abrams.
Alex Andrade led the Thunder in rushing with 78 yards and two touchdowns on just four carries.
Kyle Beaudry scored two touchdowns for Buhach Colony, scoring on a fumble return after a blocked punt and scoring on a rushing touchdown.
The win improved the Thunder’s record in the all-time series against Atwater to 7-4. The Falcons finished the season 0-10 and 0-6 in the CCC.
Now Buhach Colony can only sit and wait to see if they make the playoffs as an at-large team with five wins. The Thunder know they are firmly on the postseason bubble.
“The kids played hard,” Navarra said. “Now we sit and wait. Hopefully on Monday morning will have to wake up and be in the weight room at 6:25, lifting weights and getting ready for next week.”
