Football Roundup: Turnovers spark Los Banos in Crosstown Clash win

Los Banos’ defense believes it’s the best in the Western Athletic Conference.
The Tigers got the opportunity to back that up on Friday night in the sixth annual Crosstown Clash, taking on Pacheco’s high-powered attack. Dustin Caropreso’s squad rose to the challenge.
LB forced four turnovers, including Isaiah Jimenez’s 98-yard, third-quarter pick six that sealed a 35-25 victory at Loftin Stadium. The win gives the Tigers second place in the Western Athletic Conference ends Pacheco’s playoff hopes.
“I’ve said I’d put our defense top to bottom up against any team in the league,” Los Banos coach Dustin Caropreso said. “They did a great job turning the ball over and getting our offense short fields. We got a turnover in special teams and we had pretty good balance on offense.
“We challenged the kids. We told them we needed to win all three phases of the game to come out on top and I think we did that.”
Tk Teneng opened the scoring for the Panthers (5-5, 3-2 WAC) with a 5-yard run.
Los Banos (7-3, 4-1 WAC) answered with 21 second-quarter points. Mason Leao scored one of his two TD runs from 1 yard out and Christian Corral threw TD passes to Daniel Guerrero and Andre Castillo as LB took a 21-13 lead into the break.
Jimenez opened the second-half scoring with his interception return and Leao pushed the lead to 35-13 with another TD run.
Teneng and Carl Schofield answered with fourth-quarter scores for the Panthers, but a comeback wasn’t in the cards.
“We threw the ball enough in the first half to get them out of their defense,” Caropreso said. “That allowed us to start to pound the ball a little bit in the second half. Pacheco never stopped fighting, but they turned it over twice inside the 2-yard line and that killed them.”
Dos Palos 53, Avenal 0 in Avenal – Tre Walker ran in two first-quarter touchdowns as the Broncos (6-4 overall, 4-1 West Sierra League) sprinted out to a 23-0 lead after the opening quarter. Jonathan Hernandez added three touchdown passes for Dos Palos.
Big Valley Christian 28, Stone Ridge Christian 21 in Modesto – The Lions held the Knights (8-2, 4-1 Central California Athletic Alliance) to just 52 yards rushing on 20 carries. Stone Ridge Christian quarterback Jacob Tanori did complete 10-of-17 passes for 164 yards and three touchdowns. The Knights still go into the playoffs as the CCAA top seed, but have lost two straight games.
Delhi 23, Ripon Christian 3, in Ripon – Fabian Garcia hauled in a 49-yard pass from Aiden Rocha to give the Hawks a lead they would not relinquish. Delhi rushed for 191 yards as a team, a total that included Alvin Prasad’s 25-yard touchdown run in fourth quarter. Alecxis Miranda booted a 40-yard field goal for the Hawks.
Chowchilla 42, Liberty 21 in Madera – The Redskins’ defense produced a pair of fumble returns for scores and forced four total turnovers as they grabbed a share of the NSL title with a rout of the Hawks.
Asa Shields rushed for a team-high 77 yards and had a pair of scores in the win for Chowchilla (8-1, 3-1).
