November 6, 2016 4:37 PM

Merced-area high school football scores for Week 11

Central California Conference

Merced 44, Golden Valley 14

Turlock 31, Pitman 14

Buhach Colony 72, Atwater 0

Western Athletic Conference

Central Valley 51, Ceres 10

Los Banos 35, Pacheco 25

Patterson 34, Livingston 21

Trans-Valley League

Escalon 42, Hughson 7

Hilmar 21, Ripon 7

Modesto Christian 35, Mountain House 7

Southern League

Delhi 23, Ripon Christian 3

Orestimba 27, Gustine 14

Mariposa 21, Le Grand 20

Waterford 20, Denair 12

Central California Athletic Alliance

Big Valley Christian 28, Stone Ridge Christian 21

North Sequoia League

Chowchilla 42, Liberty-Madera 21

Washington Union-Fresno 28, Kerman 12

West Sierra League

Dos Palos 53, Avenal 0

Mendota 49, Tranquillity 18

Firebaugh 35, Coalinga 21

