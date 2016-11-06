Merced-area high school football summaries for Nov. 4, 2016

Football
High School
Merced 44, Golden Valley 14
Golden Valley
0
0
14
0
—
14
Merced
0
16
21
7
—
44
Second quarter
Mer – Ulonzo Gilliam 7 run (Brian Garcia kick)
Mer – Safety, Golden Valley’s Isaiah Montanez tackled in the end zone by Stephen Williams
Mer – Gilliam 17 run (Garcia kick)
Third quarter
GV – Brady Mello 4 pass from Armando Muzquiz (pass failed)
Mer – Tanner Pellissier 9 pass from Dhameer Warren (Garcia kick)
Mer – Gilliam 70 punt return (Garcia kick)
GV – Cadrian McDaniel 5 pass from Muzquiz (McDaniel run)
Mer – Rayveon Slaton 5 run (Garcia kick)
Fourth quarter
Mer – Gilliam 12 pass from Jake Foss (Garcia kick)
Records: Golden Valley 5-5, 1-5 CCC; Merced 7-3, 4-2.
JV – Merced 20-0.
Hilmar 21, Ripon 7
Hilmar
7
6
0
8
—
21
Ripon
0
7
0
0
—
7
First quarter
Hil – Cody Rentfro 8 run (Missael Gutierrez kick)
Second quarter
Hil – Tristan Crowley 12 run (Kick failed)
Rip – Luis Candido 9 run (Thomas Sidtikun kick)
Fourth quarter
Hil – Klay Farris 4 pass from Crowley (Rentfro run)
Records: Hilmar 9-1, 5-0 TVL; Ripon 6-4, 4-1 TVL.
JV – Hilmar 46-29.
Los Banos 35, Pacheco 25
Pacheco
7
6
0
12
—
25
Los Banos
0
21
14
0
—
35
First quarter
Pac – Tk Teneng 5 run (Abraham Rostro kick)
Second quarter
LB – Mason Leao 1 run (Jose Madrigon kick)
LB – Andre Castillo 16 pass from Christian Corral (Madrigon kick)
LB – Daniel Guerrero 28 pass from Corral (Madrigon kick)
Pac – Cody Allred 3 run (kick failed)
Third quarter
LB – Isaiah Jiminez 98 interception return (Madrigon kick)
LB – Leao 11 run (Madrigon kick)
Fourth quarter
Pac – Teneng 6 run (kick failed)
Pac – Carl Schofield 48 pass from Aric Barton (kick failed)
Records: Pacheco 5-5, 3-2 WAC; Los Banos 7-3, 4-1 WAC.
JV – Pacheco 49-20.
Patterson 34, Livingston 21
Patterson
0
13
21
0
—
34
Livingston
0
0
21
0
—
21
Second quarter
Pat – Gabe Sachez 5 run (Alex Godinez kick)
Pat – Sanchez 32 run (kick blocked)
Third quarter
Pat – Joel Garcia 2 run (Godinez kick)
Liv – John Rey Garcia 20 run (kick good)
Liv – Garcia 1 run (kick good)
Pat – Sanchez 14 run (Godinez kick)
Liv – Nestor Santa Cruz 55 pass from Garcia (kick good)
Pat – James Perez 20 pass from Sanchez (Godinez kick)
Delhi 23, Ripon Christian 3
Delhi
0
6
7
10
—
23
Ripon Chr.
0
3
0
0
—
3
Second quarter
RC – Andrew Vander Weide 25 FG
Del – Fabian Garcia 49 pass from Aiden Rocha (kick blocked)
Third quarter
Del – Garcia 1 run (Alecxis Miranda kick)
Fourth quarter
Del – Miranda 40 FG
Del – Alvin Prasad 25 run (Miranda kick)
Records: Delhi 8-2, 5-2 SL; Ripon Christian 2-8, 1-6 SL.
