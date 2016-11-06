High School Football

November 6, 2016 4:49 PM

Merced-area high school football summaries for Nov. 4, 2016

Football

High School

Merced 44, Golden Valley 14

Golden Valley

0

0

14

0

14

Merced

0

16

21

7

44

Second quarter

Mer – Ulonzo Gilliam 7 run (Brian Garcia kick)

Mer – Safety, Golden Valley’s Isaiah Montanez tackled in the end zone by Stephen Williams

Mer – Gilliam 17 run (Garcia kick)

Third quarter

GV – Brady Mello 4 pass from Armando Muzquiz (pass failed)

Mer – Tanner Pellissier 9 pass from Dhameer Warren (Garcia kick)

Mer – Gilliam 70 punt return (Garcia kick)

GV – Cadrian McDaniel 5 pass from Muzquiz (McDaniel run)

Mer – Rayveon Slaton 5 run (Garcia kick)

Fourth quarter

Mer – Gilliam 12 pass from Jake Foss (Garcia kick)

Records: Golden Valley 5-5, 1-5 CCC; Merced 7-3, 4-2.

JV – Merced 20-0.

Hilmar 21, Ripon 7

Hilmar

7

6

0

8

21

Ripon

0

7

0

0

7

First quarter

Hil – Cody Rentfro 8 run (Missael Gutierrez kick)

Second quarter

Hil – Tristan Crowley 12 run (Kick failed)

Rip – Luis Candido 9 run (Thomas Sidtikun kick)

Fourth quarter

Hil – Klay Farris 4 pass from Crowley (Rentfro run)

Records: Hilmar 9-1, 5-0 TVL; Ripon 6-4, 4-1 TVL.

JV – Hilmar 46-29.

Los Banos 35, Pacheco 25

Pacheco

7

6

0

12

25

Los Banos

0

21

14

0

35

First quarter

Pac – Tk Teneng 5 run (Abraham Rostro kick)

Second quarter

LB – Mason Leao 1 run (Jose Madrigon kick)

LB – Andre Castillo 16 pass from Christian Corral (Madrigon kick)

LB – Daniel Guerrero 28 pass from Corral (Madrigon kick)

Pac – Cody Allred 3 run (kick failed)

Third quarter

LB – Isaiah Jiminez 98 interception return (Madrigon kick)

LB – Leao 11 run (Madrigon kick)

Fourth quarter

Pac – Teneng 6 run (kick failed)

Pac – Carl Schofield 48 pass from Aric Barton (kick failed)

Records: Pacheco 5-5, 3-2 WAC; Los Banos 7-3, 4-1 WAC.

JV – Pacheco 49-20.

Patterson 34, Livingston 21

Patterson

0

13

21

0

34

Livingston

0

0

21

0

21

Second quarter

Pat – Gabe Sachez 5 run (Alex Godinez kick)

Pat – Sanchez 32 run (kick blocked)

Third quarter

Pat – Joel Garcia 2 run (Godinez kick)

Liv – John Rey Garcia 20 run (kick good)

Liv – Garcia 1 run (kick good)

Pat – Sanchez 14 run (Godinez kick)

Liv – Nestor Santa Cruz 55 pass from Garcia (kick good)

Pat – James Perez 20 pass from Sanchez (Godinez kick)

Delhi 23, Ripon Christian 3

Delhi

0

6

7

10

23

Ripon Chr.

0

3

0

0

3

Second quarter

RC – Andrew Vander Weide 25 FG

Del – Fabian Garcia 49 pass from Aiden Rocha (kick blocked)

Third quarter

Del – Garcia 1 run (Alecxis Miranda kick)

Fourth quarter

Del – Miranda 40 FG

Del – Alvin Prasad 25 run (Miranda kick)

Records: Delhi 8-2, 5-2 SL; Ripon Christian 2-8, 1-6 SL.

Related content

High School Football

Comments

Videos

Sean & Shawn Show: Small School Predictions for Week 10

View more video

Sports Videos