Dos Palos routs Kern Valley in playoff opener

It wasn’t too long ago that the Dos Palos football team looked like it was in trouble.
The Broncos were still reeling from the aftermath of a hazing incident that saw four players arrested and were in the midst of a four-game losing streak.
Coach Rob Calvert and his squad regrouped and have righted the ship. Friday night’s 48-0 win over Kern Valley in the first round of the Central Section Division V playoffs marked DP’s fifth victory in a row and its fourth consecutive shutout.
The Broncos’ power-football attack was on full display as they racked up 481 yards on the ground. Tre Walker (16 carries, game-high 179 rushing yards, three touchdowns) and Hunter Hogue (12-150, one TD) set the tone.
Chance Benadum also had a nice offensive evening, rushing for and catching a touchdown. His 10-yard TD run on the heels of a Walker 2-yard score made it 14-0 Dos Palos (7-4) after one.
Walker and Benadum each struck again in the second quarter, sandwiched around a Christopher Defrancesco 58-yard touchdown run, to take a commanding 35-0 lead into the break. Walker and Hogue ran in second-half scores to put the game away.
The second-seeded Broncos will now host No. 10 Yosemite on Nov. 18.
