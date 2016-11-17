Five Football Games to Watch

Merced (8-3) at Del Campo (8-3) – The Bears defense and special teams have contributed heavily the last two weeks. Ulonzo Gilliam has returned punts for touchdowns in two straight games. Stephen Williams has been making a difference on special teams and on passing downs as a rushing end. The Merced defense racked up eight sacks last week against Beyer. Merced is going to need a similar performance against the Cougars tonight.
The Bears will also need to generate more offense early than they did in the first matchup when Del Campo built a three-touchdown lead through the first three quarters.
Los Banos (8-3) at Manteca (10-1) – The big Tigers line will have to deal with an even bigger Buffaloes front on both sides of the ball. Los Banos is going to have a try to grind out a low-scoring, slugfest against a physical Manteca team that is giving up just 10 points per game.
Los Banos will have to be able to run the ball with running back Chris Kyles and make plays when needed in the passing game.
Stone Ridge Christian (9-2) vs Brookside Christian (7-4) at Bear Creek High in Stockton (Saturday) – Stone Ridge Christian faces its toughest task against an explosive Brookside Christian offense that was even better in the second half with the addition of Lincoln-transfer Reuben Lee.
Stone Ridge Christian will have to control the game and clock with its running game, led by Jonathan Collazo.
Madera South (4-7) at Chowchilla (8-1) – The Redskins secondary will face one of its toughest tests this week against Stallions quarterback Jonah Johnson. Chowchilla should be rested after another bye last week. The Redskins can keep the ball out of Johnson’s hand with their rushing attack, which is averaging 300 yards per game.
Yosemite (8-3) at Dos Palos (7-4) – The Broncos closed the season strong and carried it over into the playoffs with a 48-0 win over Kern Valley last week. It was the fourth straight shutout for the Dos Palos defense. Tre Walker led the Broncos rushing attack with 179 yards and three touchdowns. Expect more of the same this week.
– Shawn Jansen
