the fine print

November 20, 2016 6:07 PM

Stadium ’76 Bowl

Merced College 14, Hartnell 13

Hartnell

0

7

0

6

13

Merced

0

7

0

7

14

Second Quarter

MC – Jaques Buchannon 21 run (Noah Croninger kick)

H – J’uan Campbell 51 pass from Dorion Isaak (Miguel Mendez kick)

Fourth Quarter

MC – Kamilo Tongamoa 0 fumble return (Croninger kick)

H – Randy Ivey 44 run (Kick failed)

Records: Hartnell 6-5; Merced College 8-3.

High School

Sac-Joaquin Section Playoffs

Merced 41, Del Campo 32

Merced

12

7

7

15

41

Del Campo

3

7

7

15

32

First Quarter

Mer — Ulonzo Gilliam 50 fumble return (Kick failed)

DC – Bryce Allred 35 FG

Mer – Stephen Williams 75 pass from Jake Foss (Kick failed)

Second Quarter

Mer – Gilliam 2 run (Foss kick)

DC – Greg Cabral 65 run (Allred kick)

Third Quarter

DC – Chris Bice 21 pass from Tyler Dimino (Allred kick)

Mer – Tanner Pellissier 67 pass from Foss (Foss kick)

Fourth Quarter

Mer – Gilliam 2 run (Pellissier pass from Warren)

DC – Tyler Sparks 2 fumble return (Allred kick)

Mer – Rayveon Slaton 22 run (Foss kick)

DC – Cabral 15 run (Cabral run)

Records: Merced 9-3; Del Campo 6-6.

Manteca 52, Los Banos 0

Los Banos

0

0

0

0

0

Manteca

7

15

23

7

52

First Quarter

M – Cameron Beamon 1 run (Gino Capiotti kick)

Second Quarter

M – Capiotti 5 run (Beamon run)

M – Jared Alomst 34 pass from Capiotti (Capiotti kick)

Third Quarter

M – Safety

M – Beamon 32 run (Capiotti kick)

M – Justin Kakula 11 blocked pun return (Capiotti kick)

M – Seth Owens 16 run (Capiotti kick)

Fourth Quarter

M – Sau Mitchell 22 pass from George Salls (Capiotti kick)

Records: Los Banos 8-4; Manteca 11-1.

Brookside Christian 54, Stone Ridge Christian 21

Brookside

6

14

6

28

54

Team

0

7

7

7

21

First Quarter

BC – Stedman Quartermaine 6 pass from Quincy Glasper (pass failed)

Second Quarter

BC – Justin Williams 60 interception return (pass failed)

SRC – Shane Casillas 8 run (Jordan Hooker kick)

BC – Reuben Lee 55 run (Justin Williams pass from Glasper)

Third Quarter

SRC – Jacob Tanori 1 run (Hooker kick)

BC – Tyrone Vickers 14 pass from Glasper (pass failed)

Fourth Quarter

BC – Lee 55 pass from Glasper (Glasper run)

BC – Lee 63 interception return (run failed)

BC – Lee 34 run (Glasper run)

SRC – Quentin McDaniel 9 run (Hooker kick)

BC – Michael Knight 31 run (pass failed)

Records: Brookside Christian 8-4; Stone Ridge Christian 9-3.

