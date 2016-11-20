the fine print

Football
College
Stadium ’76 Bowl
Merced College 14, Hartnell 13
Hartnell
0
7
0
6
—
13
Merced
0
7
0
7
—
14
Second Quarter
MC – Jaques Buchannon 21 run (Noah Croninger kick)
H – J’uan Campbell 51 pass from Dorion Isaak (Miguel Mendez kick)
Fourth Quarter
MC – Kamilo Tongamoa 0 fumble return (Croninger kick)
H – Randy Ivey 44 run (Kick failed)
Records: Hartnell 6-5; Merced College 8-3.
High School
Sac-Joaquin Section Playoffs
Merced 41, Del Campo 32
Merced
12
7
7
15
—
41
Del Campo
3
7
7
15
—
32
First Quarter
Mer — Ulonzo Gilliam 50 fumble return (Kick failed)
DC – Bryce Allred 35 FG
Mer – Stephen Williams 75 pass from Jake Foss (Kick failed)
Second Quarter
Mer – Gilliam 2 run (Foss kick)
DC – Greg Cabral 65 run (Allred kick)
Third Quarter
DC – Chris Bice 21 pass from Tyler Dimino (Allred kick)
Mer – Tanner Pellissier 67 pass from Foss (Foss kick)
Fourth Quarter
Mer – Gilliam 2 run (Pellissier pass from Warren)
DC – Tyler Sparks 2 fumble return (Allred kick)
Mer – Rayveon Slaton 22 run (Foss kick)
DC – Cabral 15 run (Cabral run)
Records: Merced 9-3; Del Campo 6-6.
Manteca 52, Los Banos 0
Los Banos
0
0
0
0
—
0
Manteca
7
15
23
7
—
52
First Quarter
M – Cameron Beamon 1 run (Gino Capiotti kick)
Second Quarter
M – Capiotti 5 run (Beamon run)
M – Jared Alomst 34 pass from Capiotti (Capiotti kick)
Third Quarter
M – Safety
M – Beamon 32 run (Capiotti kick)
M – Justin Kakula 11 blocked pun return (Capiotti kick)
M – Seth Owens 16 run (Capiotti kick)
Fourth Quarter
M – Sau Mitchell 22 pass from George Salls (Capiotti kick)
Records: Los Banos 8-4; Manteca 11-1.
Brookside Christian 54, Stone Ridge Christian 21
Brookside
6
14
6
28
—
54
Team
0
7
7
7
—
21
First Quarter
BC – Stedman Quartermaine 6 pass from Quincy Glasper (pass failed)
Second Quarter
BC – Justin Williams 60 interception return (pass failed)
SRC – Shane Casillas 8 run (Jordan Hooker kick)
BC – Reuben Lee 55 run (Justin Williams pass from Glasper)
Third Quarter
SRC – Jacob Tanori 1 run (Hooker kick)
BC – Tyrone Vickers 14 pass from Glasper (pass failed)
Fourth Quarter
BC – Lee 55 pass from Glasper (Glasper run)
BC – Lee 63 interception return (run failed)
BC – Lee 34 run (Glasper run)
SRC – Quentin McDaniel 9 run (Hooker kick)
BC – Michael Knight 31 run (pass failed)
Records: Brookside Christian 8-4; Stone Ridge Christian 9-3.
