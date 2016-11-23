Predictions: Merced, Chowchilla still standing

Two local football teams will be practicing on Thanksgiving Day. It’s always a special season when you’re still playing at this time of year.
Merced and Chowchilla high schools are our final two teams standing as they prepare for section semifinal matchups Friday night.
Both teams have the tough task of playing on the road. Merced heads to Oakdale in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III playoffs, and Chowchilla will make the trip to Visalia to face Golden West in the Central Section Division IV playoffs.
I haven’t picked against Merced or Chowchilla all season and I’m not sure I can start now. I like the way both teams are playing.
Both games should be exciting. Lets take a closer look at the matchups.
Merced (9-3) at Oakdale (10-2) – The top-seeded Mustangs rarely lose at The Corral. Oakdale is 79-6 at home since 2004. Oakdale has reached the semifinals seven of the last eight seasons.
The CalPreps website predicts Oakdale will win 35-21.
The Mustangs have rolled through their first two playoff games, defeating McNair 49-0 and Vista del Lago of Folsom 63-35. William Semone rushed for a school-record 317 yards against Vista del Lago and 242 yards against McNair.
However, after watching Merced last week against Del Campo and talking to Merced coach Rob Scheidt, I get a feeling the fifth-seeded Bears will come in confident.
Merced is embracing the opportunity of playing in The Corral. The Bears are looking forward to the environment. This group won’t be intimidated. Remember, most of this group played Elk Grove in the playoffs last year. They went against some of the top teams in the Central Section last year in Edison, Clovis North and Clovis West.
I think the Bears can hurt Oakdale with their speed. If they can match the Mustangs’ physicality, they can come out with a win.
Prediction: Merced.
Chowchilla (9-1) at Golden West (10-1) – Redskins coach Alex Pittz described his team as caged animals waiting for their first playoff game last week. The result was a dominant performance in a 49-7 win over Madera South.
The Redskins’ defense made it a long night for Stallions quarterback Jonah Johnson. This week the Chowchilla defense turns its attention to Golden West running back Gonzalo Rodriguez, who has rushed for 1,642 yards and 22 touchdowns.
Chowchilla’s defense has been great all season, posting four early shutouts. I think that will be the difference Friday. CalPreps has picked the third-seeded Redskins to knock off No. 2 Golden West 28-26.
I think the Chowchilla offense will grind out enough yards and take advantage of a couple of turnovers created by the Redskins’ defense.
Prediction: Chowchilla.
Last week: 4-1. Year to date: 118-23 (.837).
