Chowchilla wins on improbable final play

Damon Perry said he had no idea who was around him.
With time already expired and the Chowchilla down by four, the junior running back was going to do whatever he had to in order to extend the final play. As fate would have it, Ronnie Reyes just happened to be in Perry’s line of sight as he was hit at the Golden West 6-yard line.
Perry lateraled to Reyes, who fought through a pair of would-be tacklers at the 5 and dragged a defender holding onto the back of his jersey three yards before diving across the goal line for an improbable 26-24 victory over the Trailblazers in the Central Section Division IV semifinals on Friday night.
Chowchilla will attempt to defend its title when it takes on top-seeded Selma (12-0), who defeated Chavez of Delano 35-3 in the other semifinals, in the DIV title game next week.
“I really wasn’t expecting the ball,” said Reyes, who scored all three of the Redskins’touchdowns on the night. “I saw Damon coming across and I was looking to block. I saw him flip it to me and I ran up field. There was a guy right in front of me that I ran through. As soon as I got past him I knew I could dive for the line.
“When the ball crossed and I hit the ground, it felt good.”
It may go down as the greatest game ever played at Groppetti Community Stadium as Golden West erased a 10-point deficit with under 2 minutes and 30 seconds to play.
The Chowchilla defense had stifled the Trailblazers’ vaunted Wing-T attack for the entire evening, allowing just two runs of 10 or more yards on the entire night. But it was the GW (10-2) passing game that got it back into the contest.
Payton Allen (7-of-17 passing for 138 yards) found Christian Ortiz on a 5-yard TD pass to trim the Redkin (10-1) lead to 20-17 with 2:21 to play. With only one timeout remaining, Golden West went for and recovered an onside kick.
Chowchilla looked poised to finish things off when Allen feathered a pass just over the outdtretched finger tips of Carlos Iniguez on a fourth-and-5. Robert Ortega hauled in the catch and sprinted 44 yards to put the Trailblazers up for the first time all night with 1:11 to play.
“To have Bernardo (Bustillos) go down and then give up that touchdown on fourth down was two pretty huge back-to-back blows,” Chowchilla coach Alex Pittz said. “It speaks to the resolve of this team. There was no quit. They didn’t put their heads down. They just went back out and found a way to win the game.”
With 1:11 left and one timeout, the Redskins marched 80 yards in 13 plays.
Moayad Dahabra delivered the first big play, snagging a 33-yard catch in traffic to mover Chowchilla into GW territory. The drive was extended four plays later when Asa Shields (12 carries, game-high 118 rushing yards) drew a pass interference call on fourth down to move the ball to the GW 32.
Reyes (14-68) broke and 11-yard run and Cody Woolsey took off for seven yards to put Chowchilla at the Golden West 14 with 20 seconds to play.
While the final play goes down as the game’s best, the one that set it up was almost as huge. The pocket broke down on Woolsey as he searched for a passing option and a sack would have ended the game with under 10 seconds to play. The sophomore flicked a desperation shovel pass to Reyes on the sideline, who managed to get out of bounds and pick up the first down at the Trailblazer 6 with 6 seconds left.
As it turns out, Chowchilla needed that extra play. Woolsey was almost picked off trying to hit Justin Cantrell with a lob in the corner of the end zone, leaving the Redskins one final play with 1 second left.
Pittz said the call was to roll Woolsey and sneak the tight end against the grain fro a backdoor throw. Golden West blew those plans up immediately with penetration and Woolsey had to improvise. Feeling the heat, he finally dumped a pass off to Perry at the 10. The running back side-stepped a couple defenders and suddenly had blockers in front of him. He ran into a wave of defenders at the 6, and leaping, lateraled to what he hoped was a teammate.
“The coaches told us when we got to the sideline that it was over and we just had to keep our heads up,” Perry said. “We aren’t a passing team, but we made some huge plays when we had to. You knew we weren’t going down without a fight.
“I had no idea Ronnie was there. I was going to lateral no matter what just to keep the play going. I’m glad it was him. If anyone was going to fight his way into the end zone there, it was Ronnie."’
