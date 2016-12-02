Undefeated Selma dominates Chowchilla in championship game

Trailing by two touchdowns, Chowchilla High’s Justin Cantrell delivered the big play the Redskins needed in the form of a 53-yard kickoff return to set up the offense at the Selma 22-yard line midway through the second quarter.
It was a chance to get back into the game.
The Redskins, however, couldn’t capitalize as the Bears defense made tackles behind the line of scrimmage on second and third down. Chowchilla opted to attempt a 35-yard field goal on fourth down, but Aisa Chavez’s attempt never had a chance.
Chowchilla came away with zero points and the game quickly got away from the Redskins.
Top-seeded Selma marched down the field and scored to go up 18 points at the half and cruised to a 39-7 win over third-seeded Chowchilla (10-2) in the Central Section Division IV championship game in front of a standing room only crowd at Selma High.
It was the Bears first Valley Championship since 1980 and fourth in school history.
“We get the big kickoff return and then stall out and miss a field goal,” said Chowchilla coach Alex Pittz. “We have to cash in on those opportunities, but you have to turn around and give credit to their defense as well. They’re the number one defense in the section for a reason.”
The Redskins were able to move the ball at times, especially in the first half, but couldn’t finish drives.
Meanwhile, the Chowchilla secondary didn’t have an answer for Selma’s 6-foot-5 receiver Tiveon Stroud.
The junior hauled in four catches for 93 yards and three touchdowns.
“It just worked out that way,” Stroud said. “We had to go with the flow and see what they were doing so we could find some weaknesses and exploit them. I never dreamed of having a game like that. I knew we were coming in hungry and we got it done.”
The Redskins defense did a good job winning the early downs against Selma, somewhat containing running back Jordan Dominquez to 89 yards on 15 carries. Chowchilla struggled to get the Bears off the field on third and fourth downs.
The first big conversion came on a fake punt when Junior Ramirez, who doubles as the quarterback and punter, rolled out on fourth down like he was going to punt rugby style, but then fired a pass to Klay Carrasco for a 25-yard gain and a first down.
The Bears capped the opening drive with another big fourth-down conversion when Ramirez found Sergio Pena open for a 16-yard touchdown pass to give Selma (13-0) a 6-0 lead with 1:18 left in the first quarter.
Then Stroud took over by torching the Redskins secondary for two 25-yard touchdowns in the second quarter to open up an 18-0 lead at the half. Ramirez completed 8-of-14 passes for 187 yards and four touchdowns.
“We had matchup issues,” Pittz said. “That was pretty obvious. Again, you have to give credit to them. They are a great team.”
Then on third-and-18, he took a screen pass 43-yards for a touchdown to open the scoring in the second half t0 give the Bears a 25-0 lead with 3:14 left in third quarter.
It didn’t help the Redskins that one of their top defensive backs Bernardo Bustillos was on the Chowchilla sideline with a knee brace after an injury last week against Golden West.
“I feel our guys gave it all they had,” said Chowchilla linebacker Wyatt Sparkman. “With Bernardo hurt, it wasn’t surprising they attacked that really hard. (Stroud) is a huge receiver.”
The Redskins offense isn’t built to overcome big deficits. The Bears took advantage of an errant throw by Chowchilla quarterback Cody Woolsey as Dominguez returned an interception 22 yards for a touchdown from his middle linebacker position to extend the lead to 32-0 late in the third quarter.
Dominguez added a 14-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to give the Bears a 39-0 lead at start a running clock.
Chowchilla’s lone touchdown came on a 25-yard pass from Woolsey to Asa Shields late in the fourth quarter. Shields also led the Redskins with 75 yards rushing on eight carries.
Selma will now wait to find out until Sunday to find out what team it will match up against in a regional bowl game.
The Redskins bid for a second straight Valley Championship and bowl game appearance fell short.
As Pittz addressed the team after the loss and another long postseason run, he reminded the players of all their success the past two years in which the Redskins compiled a 22-5 record.
“We’re blessed,” Pittz said. “We are a blessed program. That’s the best way I can put it. We have young men that have worked their butts off all the time. We made some changes in our program a couple years ago and we’ve seen those changes pay off. I’m proud of the men they’ve become.”
Selma 39, Chowchilla 7
Chowchilla
0
0
0
7
—
7
Selma
6
12
14
7
—
39
First Quarter
S – Sergio Pena 16 pass from Junior Ramirez (kick failed)
Second Quarter
S – Tiveon Stroud 25 pass from Ramirez (pass failed)
S – Stroud 25 pass from Ramirez (pass failed)
Third Quarter
S – Stroud 43 pass from Ramirez (Felipe Garcia kick)
S – Jordan Dominquez 22 interception return (Garcia kick)
Fourth Quarter
S – Dominguez 14 run (Garcia kick)
C – Asa Shields 25 pass from Cody Woolsey (Aisa Chavez kick)
Records: Chowchilla 10-2; Selma 13-0.
